Sam Burns betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Sam Burns looks on while playing the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sam Burns looks to bounce back at the Texas Children's Houston Open, set for March 26-29 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Burns withdrew from this event in 2023 but has finished tied for seventh twice in his previous appearances.
Burns's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|WD
|77
|+7
|2022
|T7
|70-67-71-67
|-5
|2021
|T7
|68-65-68-72
|-7
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he withdrew after shooting 77 in the first round.
- Burns has finished tied for seventh twice at this event, in both 2022 and 2021.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.252
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.138
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.374
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.609
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.349
|0.272
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.