Sam Burns betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.