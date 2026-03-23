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6H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Sam Burns looks on while playing the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Sam Burns looks on while playing the eighth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Sam Burns looks to bounce back at the Texas Children's Houston Open, set for March 26-29 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Burns withdrew from this event in 2023 but has finished tied for seventh twice in his previous appearances.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Burns's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023WD77+7
    2022T770-67-71-67-5
    2021T768-65-68-72-7

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Burns's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he withdrew after shooting 77 in the first round.
    • Burns has finished tied for seventh twice at this event, in both 2022 and 2021.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Burns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT663-67-72-67-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-68-71-1725.273
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--

    Burns's recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2520.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.138-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.374-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.6090.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3490.272

    Burns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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