Matti Schmid betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Schmid missed the cut at -1 in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this event.
Schmid's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2024
|T21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-under.
- Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at six-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|13.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|70-73-71-74
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|71-66-68-71
|-12
|60
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.5
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.072
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.692
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.031
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.163
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.570
|0.176
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.072 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -0.692 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Schmid earned 186 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.98% ranked 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.