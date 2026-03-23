Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.

Vegas has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.802 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.