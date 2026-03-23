Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Vegas's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|2024
|T36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|2022
|T26
|67-69-68-75
|-1
|2021
|T44
|73-70-68-70
|+1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 1-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.802 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -1.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.103
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.928
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.164
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.415
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.610
|-1.498
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.928 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 60.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.