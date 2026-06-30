Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
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Will Gordon returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2026 John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 2-5. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 69 and 72 for a total of 1-under.
Gordon's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|2021
|T28
|68-68-68-69
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.518
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.281
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.941
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.303
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.445
|-0.079
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.518 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards has been solid.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has sported a 0.281 mark. He has maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.