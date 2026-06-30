PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Will Gordon returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2026 John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 2-5. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 69 and 72 for a total of 1-under.

Latest odds for Gordon at the John Deere Classic.

Gordon's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72-1
2024MC70-74+2
2023MC77-71+6
2021T2868-68-68-69-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.
  • Gordon has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5180.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2810.049
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.941-0.121
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.303-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.445-0.079

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.518 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards has been solid.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon has sported a 0.281 mark. He has maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1D AGO
Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1D AGO
Luke Clanton betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
R1
Groupings Official

John Deere Classic

Luke List
USA
L. List
USA
L. List
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW