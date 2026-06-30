Patrick Adler betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Patrick Adler has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years as he heads to TPC Deere Run July 2-5. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat his 18-under performance from 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Adler's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Adler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.