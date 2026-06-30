Ryan Palmer betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ryan Palmer returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Palmer's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2024
|T75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 75th at 5-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Palmer has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -2.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.558
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.221
|-1.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.435
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.370
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.584
|-2.750
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -3.221 mark. He had a 50.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he broke par 14.58% of the time with a 26.39% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.