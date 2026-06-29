Noah Goodwin betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Noah Goodwin tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 12, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
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Noah Goodwin missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's tournament.
Goodwin's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.130
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.131
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.138
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.215
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.355
|-0.451
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.131 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 17.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.