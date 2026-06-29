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3H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 12, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 12, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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Noah Goodwin missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's tournament.

Latest odds for Goodwin at the John Deere Classic.

Goodwin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-75+4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Goodwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-78+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--

Goodwin's recent performances

  • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Goodwin has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Goodwin has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1300.044
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.131-0.044
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.138-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.215-0.405
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.355-0.451

Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.130 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.131 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 17.59% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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