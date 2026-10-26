U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark opens as betting favorite in Mexico
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Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open
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The PGA Tour returns to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, the third of four consecutive international events in the FedExCup Fall. Defending champion Brian Campbell (+17500) and a field of 120 players will take on the Vidanta Vallarta course on Mexico’s west coast for the fifth consecutive year as the event shifts from February to October. Wyndham Clark (+1200), a three-time winner on Tour in 2026, is the man to beat at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Clark earned his second U.S. Open title in June at Shinnecock Hills and added his first career FedExCup Playoffs victory at the BMW Championship in August. One of the longest hitters on Tour, he can overpower the resort course (par 71, 7,337 yards) from the tee box. In two previous visits, he cashed T67 in 2022 and earned T24 in 2023, which included a 65 in the final round. Ranked No. 5 in the OWGR, he is one of only three players from the OWGR top 50 in the field this week.
Tom Kim (+1800), who finished third to Clark at the U.S. Open, sits as second choice this week. Kim’s excellent summer included a victory at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T5 payday at the Wyndham Championship before qualifying for the Tour Championship (T14). The Korean has stacked four victories on Tour since August 2022, and three of those wins required 20-under par or better. This fall, he led the International Team with four points in the Presidents Cup at Medinah in late September. He is making his 2026 FedExCup Fall and tournament debut.
Last week, Ben James (+2000) was the betting favorite for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The 23-year-old crashed out after two rounds at Port Royal Golf Club and missed the cut for the second time in 11 starts since turning professional in June. He also snapped a streak of three consecutive T5-or-better paydays. James hits too many fairways and greens to be overlooked on a resort course that churns out low scores. He turned in six rounds of 65 or better in his previous 12 rounds before 70-71 last week.
Ben James's 146-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Butterfield Bermuda
Marco Penge (+2200) opened the FedExCup Fall by picking up a check for T10 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and T68 at the Bank of Utah Championship. The Englishman, who took a mental health break in late spring, has made the cut in his last five worldwide events, including defending his title at the Open de España, where he cashed T20. At this point in the 2025 season, he was a three-time DP World Tour winner but has not won since. His power-packed game off the tee will shorten the resort course layout, but in a shootout, a functioning putter is also required. Penge, who is making his debut at Vidanta Vallarta, ranks 143rd in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.
Ben Griffin (+2200) is no stranger to winning golf in Mexico. Next week, the three-time Tour winner will defend his third title from 2025 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico. Griffin is the third-highest player in the OWGR (No. 28) in the field behind the two favorites but has not hit the top 10 since June when he earned T10 at the Travelers Championship. His fantastic short game bails out his iron play, which loses shots to the field on average and is also a plus putter. He starts for the first time since he earned T44 at the BMW Championship in August.
Only 25, Johnny Keefer (+2200) is another young gun to watch this week. In search of his first win on the PGA Tour, Keefer is a three-time winner across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas. He finished the regular season ranked 78th on the FedExCup points list, just missing out on the FedExCup Playoffs. This fall, he opened with T7 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and T10 two weeks later at the Bank of Utah Championship. He cashed T33 in Japan but did not make the trip to Bermuda last week. Keefer is a tee-to-green machine and ranks in the top 20 in both birdies and eagles in 2026.
Corey Conners (+2700) opened with 63 and added two more rounds in the 60s to post 14 under, two shots out of the playoff after 54 holes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. I would expect him to pick up where he left off in Bermuda. He led the field in Proximity and was second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. The Canadian makes his second consecutive event debut on Tour. Class ball-striking travels. It appears he knocked off the rust from his break following the Presidents Cup.
Last year Campbell, one of the shortest hitters on Tour, ran down, caught and beat Aldrich Potgieter (+10000) – one of the longest hitters on Tour – to win a playoff. The 2023 winner, Tony Finau (+8000), was the 2022 runner-up and is also in the field this week.
Brian Campbell claims first PGA Tour win in dramatic playoff at Mexico Open
Here's a look at the odds for selected players in the field, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Max Homa, Doug Ghim
- +3300: Harry Hall
- +3500: Neal Shipley, Zach Bauchou
- +4000: Jackson Suber, Jordan Smith, Rico Hoey, David Ford, Andrew Novak
- +4500: Mac Meissner, Keita Nakajima, Kevin Yu, Pierceson Coody, Luke Clanton, Kristoffer Ventura
- +5500: Taylor Moore, Beau Hossler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Steven Fisk, Trace Crowe, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- +6000: Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Mackenzie Hughes, Rasmus Højgaard, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- +6500: Billy Horschel
- +7000: Max Greyserman
- +8000: Austin Eckroat, Emiliano Grillo, Gordon Sargent, Taylor Pendrith, John Parry, A.J. Ewart, Zac Blair
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