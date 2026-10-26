U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark opens as betting favorite in Mexico

Ben Griffin (+2200) is no stranger to winning golf in Mexico. Next week, the three-time Tour winner will defend his third title from 2025 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico. Griffin is the third-highest player in the OWGR (No. 28) in the field behind the two favorites but has not hit the top 10 since June when he earned T10 at the Travelers Championship. His fantastic short game bails out his iron play, which loses shots to the field on average and is also a plus putter. He starts for the first time since he earned T44 at the BMW Championship in August.