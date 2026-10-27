Top 100 watch: FedExCup Fall bubble pressure builds as Tour heads to Mexico

Unlike Greyserman, this very much is familiar territory for this veteran of 261 PGA Tour starts. Dahmen finished just inside the top 125 of the FedExCup in each of the last two seasons. While it was enough to secure fully exempt status in 2025, the bar was raised in advance of this season, so he’s been going about his business with conditional status. He’s been able to make 23 starts, but only two resulted in top 10s, and both were in his first four events of the season. Reasons to be hopeful this week are twofold. First, the third of his three top 25s this year was on paspalum at the Corales Puntacana Championship in July. It also was at the Corales Puntacana that he broke through for his lone PGA Tour title in 2021. The other favorable factor is that he placed T6 in his only prior trip to Vidanta Vallarta in 2025. To crash into the top 100 this week, he’d need at least a solo third, but anything close would ease the burden with three tournaments remaining.