Running with Rick: Distance reigns supreme for best bets at VidantaWorld Mexico Open

The winners of this event, which began in 2022, have truly embodied these abilities, of course. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Jake Knapp and … Brian Campbell? OK, that last one is an outlier, since Campbell is one of the shortest hitters on the PGA Tour. He took down the powerful Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff last year, which was one of the most unlikely results in recent memory. The vast majority of the leaderboards have been filled with the game’s biggest boppers, and it's easy to assume that will continue moving forward.