VidantaWorld Mexico Open props: Can Andrew Novak continue first-time winner trend at Vidanta Vallarta?

The amateur has quietly gone about his business, qualifying for the weekend in all four of his PGA Tour starts this season. On his debut at the Puerto Rico Open, he shared 16th place and has not looked back. He finished ninth at the Bank of Utah Championship at 20 under and followed with three more rounds of 70 or better for T17 at the Butterfield Bermuda in his two starts in the FedExCup Fall. The amateur will enjoy taking on another resort course against a field lacking top-heavy star power.