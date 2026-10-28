VidantaWorld Mexico Open props: Can Andrew Novak continue first-time winner trend at Vidanta Vallarta?
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DraftKings odds: Who is real favorite at VidantaWorld?
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The VidantaWorld Mexico Open is the third of four consecutive events to be held internationally in the FedExCup Fall. The first of two straight in Mexico, Vidanta Vallarta assumes hosting duties for the fifth consecutive season, but for the first time in the fall. Picking outright winners is never easy, regardless of the season, but DraftKings Sportsbook provides extensive weekly prop markets for every PGA Tour event. Let’s dive in.
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner Without - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, Ben Griffin and Ben James
- Andrew Novak (+2800)
What a difference a week makes. Novak was in the “Winner Without” category last week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. After opening with a 64, his third consecutive event posting a round of 64 or better, he faded to T44. His only Tour victory was with his pal, Ben Griffin, at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event. A win this week on his own ball would continue the trend of three consecutive first-time Tour champions at Vidanta Vallarta. Making his fourth appearance at the event, Novak is a perfect 3-for-3, including T8 in 2024 and T15 in 2022.
Andrew Novak sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
Top 10 (including ties) longshots
- Luke Clanton (+485) and Patrick Rodgers (+570); same game parlay (+3800)
Clanton squared only one bogey last week over 54 holes in Bermuda to lead the field. The 22-year-old is 33 under over his last seven rounds and cashed T7 at the Bank of Utah Championship before he signed for T11 in Bermuda. His other top-10 result this season was in March on paspalum grass in Puerto Rico. The entire Vidanta Vallarta composite course is wall-to-wall paspalum this week.
Rodgers makes his fifth consecutive visit to the Pacific Coast. The well-traveled veteran cashed a check for T10 or better in his first three attempts before drifting to T25 in 2025. In 12 rounds, he posted 11 rounds of 70 or better for a 67.88 scoring average.
Top 20 (including ties) longshots
- Kihei Akina (a) (+285) and Alvaro Ortiz (+295); same game parlay (+1400)
The amateur has quietly gone about his business, qualifying for the weekend in all four of his PGA Tour starts this season. On his debut at the Puerto Rico Open, he shared 16th place and has not looked back. He finished ninth at the Bank of Utah Championship at 20 under and followed with three more rounds of 70 or better for T17 at the Butterfield Bermuda in his two starts in the FedExCup Fall. The amateur will enjoy taking on another resort course against a field lacking top-heavy star power.
Ortiz, a Guadalajara native, has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this year and enters the week on fire. A run of eight consecutive weekends with a paycheck, including the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs, where he won the opening event and then cashed T14, T24 and T9 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. His best payday in four events in his home open is T13 in 2024.
Kihei Akina sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
Top 40 (including ties) same game parlay
- Isaiah Salinda, Alejandro Tosti and Chan Kim (+904)
This three-ball has made six starts at Vidanta Vallarta and returned four top-10 paydays and a T17 check. Salinda posted 19 under in February 2025 to finish alone in third. After missing almost six months of action, he returned in the FedExCup Fall and racked up his best payday, T11, last week in Bermuda.
Tosti’s recent results include T13 at the Bank of Utah Championship and a missed cut in Bermuda. The Argentine posted 66-72 (4 under) in Bermuda to miss the weekend by a shot. He’s the only player listed to miss the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He also owns a T10 and a solo-10th-place finish.
Chan Kim has made the cut in his last six Tour events. In two visits to Vidanta Vallarta, he cashed checks for T17 and T8 and signed for 71 or better in all eight rounds. His best Tour results annually come on courses with paspalum surfaces.
Top South American
- Emiliano Grillo (+118)
In this four-man market, I lean on the two-time Tour winner to beat Tosti (+185), Camilo Villegas (+475) and Marcelo Rozo (+590). Grillo has made the cut in all four visits, including an event-best payday of T5 in 2023. One of the most accurate drivers on Tour, playing from the middle of the fairway, even on a resort course, reduces stress. Currently No. 114 in the FedExCup Fall, the Argentine needs to kick it up a gear to find added job security for 2027. His career record in Mexico and on paspalum is excellent.
Emiliano Grillo's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at Butterfield Bermuda
To Make the Cut
- Nick Dunlap (-105)
The 22-year-old arrives on a run of three straight, with results trending in the right direction. The two-time Tour winner has struggled off the tee and into the green, but another week of resort conditions should help his execution. Generous landing areas and large greens should keep him rolling along for another weekend tee time.
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