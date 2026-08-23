Points and Payouts: See what each player takes home from BMW Championship
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Winning wagers: Top five bets that cashed at BMW Championship
Wyndham Clark banks 750 FedExCup points, $3.6M with win at Bellerive
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Players in This Article
Wyndham Clark banks 750 FedExCup points, $3.6M with win at Bellerive
Putt for dough, indeed.
With birdie conversions ranging from 13-18 feet on the final three holes of the BMW Championship, Wyndham Clark carded an even-par 70 and posted a 17-under 263 at Bellerive Country Club to prevail by three strokes. It’s his third victory of the season and sixth career PGA TOUR title.
In addition to the $3.6 million of the $20-million prize fund, Clark banks 750 FedExCup points. He will arrive third in the ranks for the winner-take-all TOUR Championship.
More nuggets on Clark’s achievement and other goings-on at the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs beneath the full breakdown of the 50 who pegged it in St. Louis.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Wyndham Clark
|263 / -17
|750.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|266 / -14
|500.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|267 / -13
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|T4
|Gary Woodland
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$856,666.67
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$856,666.67
|T4
|Chris Gotterup
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$856,666.67
|T7
|Robert MacIntyre
|270 / -10
|237.500
|$667,500.00
|T7
|Maverick McNealy
|270 / -10
|237.500
|$667,500.00
|9
|Jacob Bridgeman
|271 / -9
|200.000
|$600,000.00
|T10
|Michael Brennan
|272 / -8
|165.000
|$540,000.00
|T10
|Sungjae Im
|272 / -8
|165.000
|$540,000.00
|T12
|Akshay Bhatia
|273 / -7
|112.500
|$426,250.00
|T12
|Scottie Scheffler
|273 / -7
|112.500
|$426,250.00
|T12
|Russell Henley
|273 / -7
|112.500
|$426,250.00
|T12
|Ryo Hisatsune
|273 / -7
|112.500
|$426,250.00
|T16
|Adam Scott
|274 / -6
|68.333
|$312,000.00
|T16
|Alex Smalley
|274 / -6
|68.333
|$312,000.00
|T16
|Aaron Rai
|274 / -6
|68.333
|$312,000.00
|T16
|Justin Thomas
|274 / -6
|68.333
|$312,000.00
|T16
|Ludvig Åberg
|274 / -6
|68.333
|$312,000.00
|T16
|Ryan Gerard
|274 / -6
|68.333
|$312,000.00
|T22
|Justin Rose
|275 / -5
|50.000
|$221,000.00
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|275 / -5
|50.000
|$221,000.00
|T22
|Kristoffer Reitan
|275 / -5
|50.000
|$221,000.00
|T22
|J.J. Spaun
|275 / -5
|50.000
|$221,000.00
|T26
|Kurt Kitayama
|276 / -4
|44.000
|$177,500.00
|T26
|Xander Schauffele
|276 / -4
|44.000
|$177,500.00
|T28
|Hideki Matsuyama
|277 / -3
|37.000
|$153,000.00
|T28
|Tom Kim
|277 / -3
|37.000
|$153,000.00
|T28
|Sam Burns
|277 / -3
|37.000
|$153,000.00
|T28
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|277 / -3
|37.000
|$153,000.00
|T28
|Eric Cole
|277 / -3
|37.000
|$153,000.00
|T33
|Si Woo Kim
|278 / -2
|28.250
|$124,500.00
|T33
|Matt McCarty
|278 / -2
|28.250
|$124,500.00
|T33
|Viktor Hovland
|278 / -2
|28.250
|$124,500.00
|T33
|Sepp Straka
|278 / -2
|28.250
|$124,500.00
|T37
|Rickie Fowler
|279 / -1
|23.500
|$106,000.00
|T37
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|279 / -1
|23.500
|$106,000.00
|T37
|Cameron Young
|279 / -1
|23.500
|$106,000.00
|T37
|Alex Noren
|279 / -1
|23.500
|$106,000.00
|T41
|Jake Knapp
|280 / E
|20.250
|$92,000.00
|T41
|Sahith Theegala
|280 / E
|20.250
|$92,000.00
|T41
|Nicolai Højgaard
|280 / E
|20.250
|$92,000.00
|T44
|Bud Cauley
|281 / 1
|18.000
|$80,000.00
|T44
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|281 / 1
|18.000
|$80,000.00
|T44
|Ben Griffin
|281 / 1
|18.000
|$80,000.00
|T47
|Ryan Fox
|282 / 2
|15.750
|$70,000.00
|T47
|Tommy Fleetwood
|282 / 2
|15.750
|$70,000.00
|T47
|Min Woo Lee
|282 / 2
|15.750
|$70,000.00
|50
|Nico Echavarria
|285 / 5
|14.250
|$66,000.00
Clark’s conclusion of the BMW Championship was akin to how Russell Henley forced his way into a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in late May. Henley walked off the course in regulation with a trio of birdies from 15-17 feet and then defeated Eric Cole on the only hole needed for sudden death. Clark didn’t need the playoff, of course, and he began the final round with a five-shot advantage, but he was tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy before the birdie blitz. McIlroy closed par-bogey-par to finish third, four strokes back.
Highlights | Round 4 | BMW Championship
Henley’s win occurred the week after Clark captured his first victory of the season at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Clark came from behind on that Sunday. Four weeks later, he went wire-to-wire for his second triumph at the U.S. Open. Coincidentally, Si Woo Kim was the 54-hole leader at both The American Express and THE CJ Cup, who Scottie Scheffler and Clark slingshotted past for the wins, respectively. While Kim remains winless on the season, the other two are also the first two winners of the Playoffs. Scheffler also was the defending champion at the BMW Championship where he settled for a T12 while battling an illness.
If there’s going to be a tournament that most PGA TOUR members can swallow not winning, it’s probably the BMW Championship.
Securing a spot inside the top 30 of the FedExCup standings not only promises a tee time at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for an equal chance at the 20th FedExCup title, it also yields exemptions into the 2027 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. A two-year PGA TOUR membership exemption through 2028 is an additional reward for those who aren’t already set.
Gary Woodland (T4 at Bellerive), Patrick Cantlay (second) and Robert MacIntyre (T7) played their way into the top 30, rising to a respective 18th, 19th and 25th in the FedExCup. They displaced Kurt Kitayama (T26), Rickie Fowler (T37) and Bud Cauley (T44), who tumbled to 31st, 33rd and 34th, respectively.
The BMW Championship also served as the checkpoint for automatic entry into the Presidents Cup for which the top six qualify. Clark rose from seventh to third in the ranking to qualify. Scheffler paced the cohort easily. The others are Cameron Young (second), Sam Burns (fourth), Henley (fifth) and Collin Morikawa (sixth). The odd man out at the buzzer is Ben Griffin (T44 at Bellerive).
With Clark’s win at Bellerive, the eventual outcome of the 2026 Player of the Year award is cloudier than it was when Scheffler trounced the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight strokes. Consider it up for grabs as the fellas tangle at East Lake for the FedExCup title come Thursday.