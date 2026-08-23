Points and Payouts: See what each player takes home from BMW Championship

Henley’s win occurred the week after Clark captured his first victory of the season at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Clark came from behind on that Sunday. Four weeks later, he went wire-to-wire for his second triumph at the U.S. Open. Coincidentally, Si Woo Kim was the 54-hole leader at both The American Express and THE CJ Cup, who Scottie Scheffler and Clark slingshotted past for the wins, respectively. While Kim remains winless on the season, the other two are also the first two winners of the Playoffs. Scheffler also was the defending champion at the BMW Championship where he settled for a T12 while battling an illness.