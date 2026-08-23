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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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22D AGO

Points and Payouts: See what each player takes home from BMW Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Winning wagers: Top five bets that cashed at BMW Championship

Winning wagers: Top five bets that cashed at BMW Championship

Wyndham Clark banks 750 FedExCup points, $3.6M with win at Bellerive

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Written by Rob Bolton

Wyndham Clark banks 750 FedExCup points, $3.6M with win at Bellerive

Putt for dough, indeed.

With birdie conversions ranging from 13-18 feet on the final three holes of the BMW Championship, Wyndham Clark carded an even-par 70 and posted a 17-under 263 at Bellerive Country Club to prevail by three strokes. It’s his third victory of the season and sixth career PGA TOUR title.

In addition to the $3.6 million of the $20-million prize fund, Clark banks 750 FedExCup points. He will arrive third in the ranks for the winner-take-all TOUR Championship.

More nuggets on Clark’s achievement and other goings-on at the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs beneath the full breakdown of the 50 who pegged it in St. Louis.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Wyndham Clark263 / -17750.000$3,600,000.00
2Patrick Cantlay266 / -14500.000$2,160,000.00
3Rory McIlroy267 / -13350.000$1,360,000.00
T4Gary Woodland268 / -12300.000$856,666.67
T4Collin Morikawa268 / -12300.000$856,666.67
T4Chris Gotterup268 / -12300.000$856,666.67
T7Robert MacIntyre270 / -10237.500$667,500.00
T7Maverick McNealy270 / -10237.500$667,500.00
9Jacob Bridgeman271 / -9200.000$600,000.00
T10Michael Brennan272 / -8165.000$540,000.00
T10Sungjae Im272 / -8165.000$540,000.00
T12Akshay Bhatia273 / -7112.500$426,250.00
T12Scottie Scheffler273 / -7112.500$426,250.00
T12Russell Henley273 / -7112.500$426,250.00
T12Ryo Hisatsune273 / -7112.500$426,250.00
T16Adam Scott274 / -668.333$312,000.00
T16Alex Smalley274 / -668.333$312,000.00
T16Aaron Rai274 / -668.333$312,000.00
T16Justin Thomas274 / -668.333$312,000.00
T16Ludvig Åberg274 / -668.333$312,000.00
T16Ryan Gerard274 / -668.333$312,000.00
T22Justin Rose275 / -550.000$221,000.00
T22J.T. Poston275 / -550.000$221,000.00
T22Kristoffer Reitan275 / -550.000$221,000.00
T22J.J. Spaun275 / -550.000$221,000.00
T26Kurt Kitayama276 / -444.000$177,500.00
T26Xander Schauffele276 / -444.000$177,500.00
T28Hideki Matsuyama277 / -337.000$153,000.00
T28Tom Kim277 / -337.000$153,000.00
T28Sam Burns277 / -337.000$153,000.00
T28Matt Fitzpatrick277 / -337.000$153,000.00
T28Eric Cole277 / -337.000$153,000.00
T33Si Woo Kim278 / -228.250$124,500.00
T33Matt McCarty278 / -228.250$124,500.00
T33Viktor Hovland278 / -228.250$124,500.00
T33Sepp Straka278 / -228.250$124,500.00
T37Rickie Fowler279 / -123.500$106,000.00
T37Michael Thorbjornsen279 / -123.500$106,000.00
T37Cameron Young279 / -123.500$106,000.00
T37Alex Noren279 / -123.500$106,000.00
T41Jake Knapp280 / E20.250$92,000.00
T41Sahith Theegala280 / E20.250$92,000.00
T41Nicolai Højgaard280 / E20.250$92,000.00
T44Bud Cauley281 / 118.000$80,000.00
T44Alex Fitzpatrick281 / 118.000$80,000.00
T44Ben Griffin281 / 118.000$80,000.00
T47Ryan Fox282 / 215.750$70,000.00
T47Tommy Fleetwood282 / 215.750$70,000.00
T47Min Woo Lee282 / 215.750$70,000.00
50Nico Echavarria285 / 514.250$66,000.00

Clark’s conclusion of the BMW Championship was akin to how Russell Henley forced his way into a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in late May. Henley walked off the course in regulation with a trio of birdies from 15-17 feet and then defeated Eric Cole on the only hole needed for sudden death. Clark didn’t need the playoff, of course, and he began the final round with a five-shot advantage, but he was tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy before the birdie blitz. McIlroy closed par-bogey-par to finish third, four strokes back.


Highlights | Round 4 | BMW Championship

Highlights | Round 4 | BMW Championship


Henley’s win occurred the week after Clark captured his first victory of the season at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Clark came from behind on that Sunday. Four weeks later, he went wire-to-wire for his second triumph at the U.S. Open. Coincidentally, Si Woo Kim was the 54-hole leader at both The American Express and THE CJ Cup, who Scottie Scheffler and Clark slingshotted past for the wins, respectively. While Kim remains winless on the season, the other two are also the first two winners of the Playoffs. Scheffler also was the defending champion at the BMW Championship where he settled for a T12 while battling an illness.

If there’s going to be a tournament that most PGA TOUR members can swallow not winning, it’s probably the BMW Championship.

Securing a spot inside the top 30 of the FedExCup standings not only promises a tee time at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for an equal chance at the 20th FedExCup title, it also yields exemptions into the 2027 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. A two-year PGA TOUR membership exemption through 2028 is an additional reward for those who aren’t already set.

Gary Woodland (T4 at Bellerive), Patrick Cantlay (second) and Robert MacIntyre (T7) played their way into the top 30, rising to a respective 18th, 19th and 25th in the FedExCup. They displaced Kurt Kitayama (T26), Rickie Fowler (T37) and Bud Cauley (T44), who tumbled to 31st, 33rd and 34th, respectively.

The BMW Championship also served as the checkpoint for automatic entry into the Presidents Cup for which the top six qualify. Clark rose from seventh to third in the ranking to qualify. Scheffler paced the cohort easily. The others are Cameron Young (second), Sam Burns (fourth), Henley (fifth) and Collin Morikawa (sixth). The odd man out at the buzzer is Ben Griffin (T44 at Bellerive).

With Clark’s win at Bellerive, the eventual outcome of the 2026 Player of the Year award is cloudier than it was when Scheffler trounced the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight strokes. Consider it up for grabs as the fellas tangle at East Lake for the FedExCup title come Thursday.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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