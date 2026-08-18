Running with Rick: Sam Burns poised to break victory drought at BMW Championship

He’s unlocked new skills and is currently in the midst of the best putting year of his career while continuing to dominate in the tee-to-green categories. His game translates to every course in the world, but Bellerive will demand execution every step of the way and that should be exciting for Scheffler backers. He’s the poster boy for “winning is hard,” which is why I’ll continue to back Scheffler in the top-five market this week. The odds for that outcome are currently -166.