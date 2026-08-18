BMW Championship props: Look for aggressive play to yield another top finish for Sam Burns

He will be one of the few players disappointed by the weather forecast at the BMW Championship. The normally insufferable summer heat in St. Louis shifts to temperatures in the 80s. The winds from the north will blow out the stagnant, thick river air. Since the birth of his daughter before The Open, Burns has been playing with house money. His arrival at Royal Birkdale was last minute, and he ended up leading after 54 holes, nearly winning the event (T3). Returning to the United States, he shot a third-round 62 in Memphis to earn a spot in the final group with his buddy, Scheffler. Finishing T3, he cashed a check in the top three in three of his last four starts on TOUR. The aggressive play would be to play him in the “Without Scheffler” market. I can live in this space.