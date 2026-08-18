Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under radar at BMW Championship?

Maverick McNealy (+260) ... His odds across the board are shorter than Griffin’s but McNealy hasn’t connected for a top five since, well, last year’s BMW Championship. Perhaps if Bellerive hosted every year and that’s where he finished third – instead, it was Caves Valley Golf Club that hosted in 2025 – then the duo might be reversed here, but this 30-year-old is a better fit in this market. McNealy has two top 10s among 11 top 25s on the season and rolls in having hung up respective finishes of T25 and T19. At 49th in the FedExCup, he’ll have to do much better than that to crash the field at the TOUR Championship, but that singular focus is ideal for our objective. Although he’s below TOUR average in splitting fairways and hitting greens in regulation, he’s No. 1 in converting par-breakers when going for the green on par 4s and par 5s. That accounts for only so many chances but it speaks to his level of comfort in utilizing his patented short game and putting every chance he gets. With only 50 in the field, no cut and all the reason to swing for the fence with nothing to lose, there’s no better time than to be aggressive as he wants to be.