Odds Outlook: Can Kurt Kitayama repeat at 3M Open?

Making his tournament debut, Scheffler continues his trend of playing the week following a major championship in 2026. The No. 1 player in the FedExCup standings lost in a playoff both at the RBC Heritage after the Masters and at the Travelers Championship the week after the U.S. Open. He earned third-place money during his “home game” at TPC Craig Ranch at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson the week after the PGA Championship. During his recent fortnight across the pond, he saw his streak of cuts made at 78 events at the Genesis Scottish Open and cashed T4 at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Last week at the final major of the season, his iron play was on fire, but he could not convert those chances into enough birdies. This week at TPC Twin Cities (par 71; 7,431 yards), where the average winning score over the first seven editions is better than 19-under par, Scheffler knows he can push the accelerator all the way to and through the floor. Hitting the most Greens in Regulation in a shootout is the first step to success, and there is nobody better on TOUR in that department. Scheffler also leads the TOUR in Birdie Average, among many categories.