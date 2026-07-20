Oklahoma State's Preston Stout named preseason No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Class of 2027

Earlier this month, Stout was one of the first four players named to the U.S. Team for the 2026 Walker Cup, set for Sept. 5-6 at Lahinch Golf Club in the Republic of Ireland. It will be his fourth U.S. Team appearance after competing in the Palmer Cup, Walker Cup and World Amateur Team Championships in 2025. Additionally, Stout has advanced to match play at the last three U.S. Amateur Championships (2023-25) and was stroke play medalist in 2025 before advancing to the Round of 16.