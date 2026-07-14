British Open props: Will we see a first-time major winner at Royal Birkdale?

A nod here to the English World Cup team that will play in a semifinal match on Wednesday. The English trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton have all been in form and have plenty of experience on the links of the United Kingdom. The return here is not all glitz and glamour, but making the cut is the first step to contending on the weekend on the Southport coast. Navigating the weather, the breaks, both good and bad, and grinding out pars is the DNA of all three of these stars. Fitzpatrick is on a run of six straight cuts made, Fleetwood seven of eight, and Hatton five of his last seven, at the oldest major championship. Adding Aaron Rai and Alex Fitzpatrick to this treble would return +274 for the quintet for those who prefer plus-money odds.