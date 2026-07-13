Odds Outlook: Highest odds since 2024 for Scottie Scheffler ahead of British Open title defense

On the links located just minutes from where Tommy Fleetwood (+1800) grew up, the second of two Englishmen in the top four choices will have the vociferous backing of the home crowd all week. Toss in the possibility of England’s Three Lions playing in the World Cup Final later that evening, and the party could be on Sunday! Now 34, the 2025 FedExCup champion has the scar tissue and experience to break through on home soil. The 2019 runner-up to Shane Lowry (+6000) at Royal Portrush, Fleetwood, is on a run of T33 or better in seven of his last eight starts at The Open, with five results earning him T16 or better. His recent major championship record includes only one top-10 result, T3 at the 2024 Masters, in his last 11 starts. He arrives in solid form with T14 or better in his last five starts after missing the cut at the PGA Championship in May. The native son ranks sixth in Driving Accuracy and third in SG: Around-the-Green. Not many have played more golf in this part of the world.