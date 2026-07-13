Running with Rick: Matt Fitzpatrick can bolster Player of the Year case with Bitish Open title

With the short-game challenges that the field will face at Royal Birkdale this week, Fitzpatrick should be able to separate himself, considering he’s one of the best in the world around the greens. That skill set has been just one of the reasons he’s had plenty of success at The Open in his career. He’s made six straight cuts and has four top-26 finishes during that run, with his best finish, a T4, coming last year at Royal Portrush.