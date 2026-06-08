Odds Outlook: Matt Fitzpatrick tops list, chases fourth win of 2026 at RBC Canadian Open
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Matt Fitzpatrick hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at the Memorial
The top-10 OWGR ranked English duo of Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are the joint favorites at the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook at the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
Fitzpatrick (+1200), the only three-time winner on the PGA TOUR in 2026, is currently ranked fourth in the OWGR and will get his first look at the North Course, a par-70 track located 40 miles outside of Toronto in the suburbs of Caledon, Ontario. He enters the week ranked in the top five on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (third), SG: Approach (fifth) and SG: Around-the-Green (fifth). Since his victory with his brother, Alex, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April, the 2022 U.S. Open champion is on a quieter run of T52-T14-T36. No stranger to the RBC Canadian Open, he is making his fourth appearance but his first visit since back-to-back years in 2022-23.
Fleetwood (+1200), ranked seventh in the world, is the other half of the English duo setting the pace, and almost stole the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Sunday afternoon. After posting a late eagle, he suddenly tied the lead, but a bogey on the 71st hole knocked him to a share of fourth place. The reigning FedExCup champion earned his sixth top-10 payday in 2026, but he is still searching for his first worldwide victory since his magnificent march in Atlanta last summer. Fleetwood is part of the great history at this event. He was on the receiving end of Canadian Nick Taylor's (+4000) winning eagle putt in a playoff in 2023 at Oakdale and cashed T6 at Glen Abbey in 2018.
Tommy Fleetwood reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at the Memorial
Sam Burns (+1500), a five-time winner on TOUR, posted 18-under 262 on the North Course in 2025 but fell in a playoff to Ryan Fox (+4500). Last week, he was the only player to break par in all four rounds at a very difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club layout at the Memorial. Earning a T4 payday, Burns collected his best payday of the season and picked up his eighth consecutive paycheck in 2026. Making the trip to Canada for the fifth consecutive season, Burns owns three top-10 results from his four previous events.
For the second time in his previous two events, Wyndham Clark (+2200) was screaming to the top of the leaderboard Sunday afternoon. At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, contested three weeks ago outside Dallas, the 2023 U.S. Open champion posted 60 to run over the field and win by three shots. Last week at the Memorial, he closed 68-67 and just missed earning his fifth PGA TOUR victory. Unable to birdie one of the final two holes, he fell one shot short of making the playoff. Clark led the field at the Memorial Tournament in SG: Tee to Green and SG: Approach. After playing the four par 5s in 10-under par at Jack’s Place, he will only have two chances this week, Nos. 1 and 18, on the par-70 layout.
Collin Morikawa drains 17-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Cadillac
Dealing with an uncomfortable back issue since March, seven-time TOUR winner and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa (+2200) arrives in Canada to play for the first time in four weeks. The 2026 season was flying along with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, followed by T7 at The Genesis Invitational and a solo fifth-place payday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His back issue rose to prominence at THE PLAYERS Championship. Playing one hole, he determined he could not carry on and withdrew. His return three weeks later at the Masters coincided with a T7 paycheck, followed by another top 10, a T4 at the RBC Heritage, but recent results of T62 at the Cadillac Championship followed by T55 at the PGA Championship provided more questions than answers. His previous visit to Canada in 2019 earned him T14 money at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
Robert MacIntyre (+2500), the 2024 RBC Canadian Open champion, is playing for the third straight year. In eight loops on two different tracks, he posted five rounds of 66 or better, including two rounds of 65 at the North Course in 2025. This season, the Scotsman navigated THE PLAYERS Championship (fourth) and the Valero Texas Open (T2) for his best two paydays of 2026. Over his last six starts on TOUR, he failed to reach the weekend in half of them, including last week at the Memorial, and his best result is T42 twice. Getting out of the country might be what the doctor ordered!
The field of 147 players includes seven of the top 20 players in the OWGR, but Brooks Koepka (+2500) is not one of them. Making his 12th start of 2026 and first in Canada since 2019, the five-time major champion only has one top-10 result to his name, T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The two-time U.S. Open champion, who won the event in back-to-back years in 2017 (Erin Hills) and 2018 (Shinnecock Hills), is gearing up for his venue “defense” on Long Island next week. … At 45, Justin Rose (+2700) is almost a decade older than Koepka and is already a winner on TOUR this season at Torrey Pines. He flashed in the first two majors with a top 10 at the Masters (T3), followed by T10 at the PGA Championship. The Englishman earned a paycheck for T12 at the Memorial last week but missed the cut here last year (71-68).
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Shane Lowry, Kristoffer Reitan
- +3300: Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Højgaard
- +3500: Alex Noren, Michael Thorbjornsen
- +4000: Aaron Rai, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Brennan, Eric Cole, Alex Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall
- +5000: Sahith Theegala
- +5500: Taylor Pendrith, Bud Cauley
- +6500: Davis Thompson, Rico Hoey, Corey Conners, Mac Meissner, Johnny Keefer
- +7000: Haotong Li, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jordan Smith
- +8000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk, Tony Finau
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