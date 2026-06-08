Odds Outlook: Matt Fitzpatrick tops list, chases fourth win of 2026 at RBC Canadian Open

The field of 147 players includes seven of the top 20 players in the OWGR, but Brooks Koepka (+2500) is not one of them. Making his 12th start of 2026 and first in Canada since 2019, the five-time major champion only has one top-10 result to his name, T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The two-time U.S. Open champion, who won the event in back-to-back years in 2017 (Erin Hills) and 2018 (Shinnecock Hills), is gearing up for his venue “defense” on Long Island next week. … At 45, Justin Rose (+2700) is almost a decade older than Koepka and is already a winner on TOUR this season at Torrey Pines. He flashed in the first two majors with a top 10 at the Masters (T3), followed by T10 at the PGA Championship. The Englishman earned a paycheck for T12 at the Memorial last week but missed the cut here last year (71-68).