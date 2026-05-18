Odds Outlook: Can Si Woo Kim challenge Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?
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Si Woo Kim gets up-and-down from 154 yards for birdie on No. 2 at Truist Championship
It’s shaping up like Scottie Scheffler vs. the field this week in Texas.
A Dallas resident and the defending champion after a whopping eight-shot win a year ago, Scheffler (+170) is an overwhelming favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to repeat this week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson as the TOUR returns to the Lone Star State for two weeks.
Scheffler will sleep in his own bed this week, as the world No. 1 commutes to TPC Craig Ranch where he shot 31-under 253 a year ago. He set the event scoring record by five shots en route to a wire-to-wire win, circling 29 birdies in 72 holes. He returns to Texas on the heels of a T14 finish at the PGA Championship in search of his second win of the year.
Si Woo Kim (+1300), also a Dallas resident and one of Scheffler’s best pals on TOUR, is the second choice this week. The Korean, who usually feasts with an iron in his hand (ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach), finished the week at Aronimink 81st of 82 players in proximity and cashed T35. Making his 15th start of the season, he owns six top-10 paydays, including four in the top five. This week, he and the rest of the field will take on a brand-new layout at TPC Craig Ranch. Former PGA Championship winner and longtime Dallas resident, Lanny Watkins, and his team moved tons of dirt, reshaped multiple holes and greens, and regrassed the entire property after the conclusion of the 2025 event. Now playing 7,385 yards to par 71, I would expect a big week from the Dallas-Fort Worth ball-striking contingent again this week.
Unable to complete the career Grand Slam at Aronimink, Jordan Spieth (+1600) will attempt to add to his 13 PGA TOUR career victories at TPC Craig Ranch. The Dallas native hit it great tee to green (ranked third in SG: Tee-to-Green), but a balky putter on the Donald Ross greens saw him register 79th of 82 players in SG: Putting. Leaning on his driver, nobody hit more fairways. His incredible touch around the greens saw him rank third in Scrambling. With a brand-new challenge again this week, those talents will travel. Nobody will have an advantage on the putting surfaces on the new redesign. Spieth, like Scheffler and Kim, will have the local crowd fully behind him.
Jordan Spieth drains massive 66-foot eagle putt on No. 7 at Truist Championship
Brooks Koepka (+2500) is the fourth and final player checking it at odds of +2500 or better. The nine-time winner on TOUR did not factor on the weekend at Aronimink and continues his bouts of inconsistency as he regains his footing on the PGA TOUR. With only one top-10 result from 10 starts in 2026 (T9 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches), his game should translate on a more difficult setup. In his previous visit to Texas, he missed the cut at Memorial Park in Houston, a course where he was the player-design consultant. He currently ranks third in SG: Approach-the-Green and eighth in SG: Tee-to-Green, two categories impossible to ignore on an unfamiliar layout.
Brooks Koepka sinks 39-foot eagle putt en route to 64 at ONEflight Myrtle
Making his 14th start of the season, Keith Mitchell (+3300) advanced to the weekend in 12 of his previous 13 attempts. Known for his elite power off the tee, he ranks 12th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 23rd in SG: Tee-to-Green. The last and only time Mitchell won on the PGA TOUR was the 2019 Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches. He owns one top-10 paycheck in 2026, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic, and cashed T65 at the PGA Championship last week.
Pierceson Coody (+4000) is searching for his first win in his 68th PGA TOUR start. Born in the suburbs of Plano, Texas, and still a resident to this day, the Coody name is considered royalty in the state. His grandfather, Charles, won the 1971 Masters and owns 11 combined PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR victories. At the University of Texas, he helped the Longhorns to a national championship before winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2026, he owns a pair of top-10 paydays in consecutive events. He cashed T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open and followed up with T10 at the WM Phoenix Open. He did not make the cut at the PGA Championship.
Pierceson Coody hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 4 at Truist Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen (+4000) rounds out the group of seven players checking in at +4000 or better. Like Coody, he played well at TPC Scottsdale, leading late before earning T3 money at the WM Phoenix Open. Unlike Coody, that podium finish in February is his only venture into the top 10 in 2026. Massive off the tee, he ranks 22nd in Total Driving Efficiency. Also, he checks in at No. 52 in Greens in Regulation. His last visit to the top 25 on his own ball was a payday for T14 at the Texas Children's Houston Open in late March. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +4500: Wyndham Clark, Ryo Hisatsune, Davis Thompson, Rasmus Højgaard
- +6000: Taylor Pendrith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- +6500: Michael Brennan, Sungjae Im, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey
- +7000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman, Blades Brown, Haotong Li
- +8000: Matti Schmid, Andrew Putnam, Tom Kim, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole, Kevin Roy, Doug Ghim
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