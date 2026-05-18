Odds Outlook: Can Si Woo Kim challenge Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?

Si Woo Kim (+1300), also a Dallas resident and one of Scheffler’s best pals on TOUR, is the second choice this week. The Korean, who usually feasts with an iron in his hand (ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach), finished the week at Aronimink 81st of 82 players in proximity and cashed T35. Making his 15th start of the season, he owns six top-10 paydays, including four in the top five. This week, he and the rest of the field will take on a brand-new layout at TPC Craig Ranch. Former PGA Championship winner and longtime Dallas resident, Lanny Watkins, and his team moved tons of dirt, reshaped multiple holes and greens, and regrassed the entire property after the conclusion of the 2025 event. Now playing 7,385 yards to par 71, I would expect a big week from the Dallas-Fort Worth ball-striking contingent again this week.