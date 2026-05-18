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18M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth finished fourth at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Spieth's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025469-67-67-62-19
    2024MC68-70-4
    2022267-65-64-67-25
    2021T963-70-66-71-18

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 25-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.250
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-71-68-75+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1865-71-75-70-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-72-67-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-73-70-68-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.300
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1180.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.130-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.1010.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2520.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6010.327

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.118 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 636 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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