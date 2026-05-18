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Pierceson Coody betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody finished tied for 25th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 looking to improve on that performance at the tournament that offers a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Coody at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Coody's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2567-70-66-67-14
    2024MC70-70-2
    2023MC68-75+1
    2021MC74-70E

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Coody's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 25th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4240.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2080.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.363-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0360.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3060.175

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.70% of the time and ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.
    • Coody has accumulated 577 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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