Pierceson Coody betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.

Coody has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Coody has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.