Points and payouts: See what players earned at PGA Championship

Rai arrived in suburban Philly having survived the cut in the last eight majors, but he hadn’t cracked the top 15 in any of his 12 career appearances in the series. Now he’s the first first-time winner of a major since J.J. Spaun at the 2025 U.S. Open, and he’s the first breakthrough at the PGA Championship since Xander Schauffele in 2024. Additionally, the Brit not only ends the Americans’ run of 10 straight victories in the PGA Championship, but he also becomes only the second from England to capture the victory since Jim Barnes won the first two editions in 1916 and 1919.