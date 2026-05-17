Points and payouts: See what players earned at PGA Championship
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at PGA Championship
With his win, Aaron Rai earns 750 FedExCup points and $3,690,000.
With his win, Aaron Rai earns 750 FedExCup points and $3,690,000.
With a record-setting logjam on the leaderboard for almost the entire PGA Championship, one of the last expectations, if one at all, was that the winner would run away with the victory and from the antepenultimate pairing at Aronimink Golf Club. But indeed, truth remains stranger than fiction.
Aaron Rai prevailed at the 108th edition of the major by three strokes over Jon Rahm and 54-hole leader Alex Smalley. Rai circled an eagle and six birdies to cover three bogeys en route to a 5-under 65 in his final round. He posted 9-under 271 across 72 holes.
In addition to the kinds of rewards worthy of a winner of a major, he pockets $3,690,000 – Rai’s bread, if you will – of a record prize fund of $20.5 million. More nuggets and details of the outcome outside Philadelphia below the table of the 82 golfers who cashed.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Aaron Rai
|271 / -9
|750.000
|$3,690,000.00
|T2
|Jon Rahm
|274 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$1,804,000.00
|T2
|Alex Smalley
|274 / -6
|425.000
|$1,804,000.00
|T4
|Justin Thomas
|275 / -5
|300.000
|$843,866.67
|T4
|Ludvig Åberg
|275 / -5
|300.000
|$843,866.67
|T4
|Matti Schmid
|275 / -5
|300.000
|$843,866.67
|T7
|Cameron Smith
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$637,050.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|276 / -4
|225.000
|$637,050.00
|T7
|Xander Schauffele
|276 / -4
|225.000
|$637,050.00
|T10
|Kurt Kitayama
|277 / -3
|145.000
|$496,707.50
|T10
|Chris Gotterup
|277 / -3
|145.000
|$496,707.50
|T10
|Justin Rose
|277 / -3
|145.000
|$496,707.50
|T10
|Patrick Reed
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$496,707.50
|T14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|278 / -2
|90.000
|$364,762.50
|T14
|Scottie Scheffler
|278 / -2
|90.000
|$364,762.50
|T14
|Max Greyserman
|278 / -2
|90.000
|$364,762.50
|T14
|Ben Griffin
|278 / -2
|90.000
|$364,762.50
|T18
|Jordan Spieth
|279 / -1
|56.250
|$229,128.75
|T18
|Stephan Jaeger
|279 / -1
|56.250
|$229,128.75
|T18
|Padraig Harrington
|279 / -1
|56.250
|$229,128.75
|T18
|David Puig
|279 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$229,128.75
|T18
|Harris English
|279 / -1
|56.250
|$229,128.75
|T18
|Min Woo Lee
|279 / -1
|56.250
|$229,128.75
|T18
|Joaquin Niemann
|279 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$229,128.75
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|279 / -1
|56.250
|$229,128.75
|T26
|Alex Noren
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Cameron Young
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Andrew Novak
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Daniel Hillier
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Tom Hoge
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Sam Burns
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Bud Cauley
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T26
|Nick Taylor
|280 / E
|37.000
|$125,523.33
|T35
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Patrick Cantlay
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Ryo Hisatsune
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Daniel Berger
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Ryan Fox
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Haotong Li
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Aldrich Potgieter
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Si Woo Kim
|281 / 1
|23.083
|$78,805.56
|T35
|Martin Kaymer
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$78,805.56
|T44
|Matt Wallace
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Shane Lowry
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Denny McCarthy
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Chandler Blanchet
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Taylor Pendrith
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Dustin Johnson
|282 / 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Nicolai Højgaard
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Michael Kim
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Kristoffer Reitan
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T44
|Chris Kirk
|282 / 2
|15.136
|$50,348.18
|T55
|Collin Morikawa
|283 / 3
|10.500
|$34,186.00
|T55
|Corey Conners
|283 / 3
|10.500
|$34,186.00
|T55
|Andrew Putnam
|283 / 3
|10.500
|$34,186.00
|T55
|Brooks Koepka
|283 / 3
|10.500
|$34,186.00
|T55
|Mikael Lindberg
|283 / 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$34,186.00
|T60
|Sami Valimaki
|284 / 4
|8.300
|$29,218.00
|T60
|Sahith Theegala
|284 / 4
|8.300
|$29,218.00
|T60
|Rico Hoey
|284 / 4
|8.300
|$29,218.00
|T60
|Rickie Fowler
|284 / 4
|8.300
|$29,218.00
|T60
|Brian Harman
|284 / 4
|8.300
|$29,218.00
|T65
|Casey Jarvis
|286 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,900.00
|T65
|Jason Day
|286 / 6
|7.000
|$26,900.00
|T65
|Rasmus Højgaard
|286 / 6
|7.000
|$26,900.00
|T65
|Keith Mitchell
|286 / 6
|7.000
|$26,900.00
|T65
|Sam Stevens
|286 / 6
|7.000
|$26,900.00
|T70
|Luke Donald
|287 / 7
|5.750
|$25,070.00
|T70
|Ryan Gerard
|287 / 7
|5.750
|$25,070.00
|T70
|John Parry
|287 / 7
|5.750
|$25,070.00
|T70
|William Mouw
|287 / 7
|5.750
|$25,070.00
|T70
|Kazuki Higa
|287 / 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,070.00
|T75
|Elvis Smylie
|288 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,192.50
|T75
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|288 / 8
|4.625
|$24,192.50
|T75
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|288 / 8
|4.625
|$24,192.50
|T75
|Daniel Brown
|288 / 8
|4.625
|$24,192.50
|79
|Johnny Keefer
|289 / 9
|4.000
|$23,970.00
|80
|Ben Kern
|290 / 10
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,930.00
|81
|Michael Brennan
|291 / 11
|3.500
|$23,910.00
|82
|Brian Campbell
|298 / 18
|3.250
|$23,900.00
Golf fans have associated Rai to any number of calling cards. They include, but are not limited to three wins on the DP World Tour, a PGA TOUR title, the head covers on his irons, wearing two gloves, and most certainly as a world-class ball-striker. Now, of course, his convincing victory at Aronimink leaps to the top of the list as the career-defining achievement for the 31-year-old. A birdie conversion from outside 68 feet at the par-3 17th hole in the finale forever will serve as the signature moment.
Rai arrived in suburban Philly having survived the cut in the last eight majors, but he hadn’t cracked the top 15 in any of his 12 career appearances in the series. Now he’s the first first-time winner of a major since J.J. Spaun at the 2025 U.S. Open, and he’s the first breakthrough at the PGA Championship since Xander Schauffele in 2024. Additionally, the Brit not only ends the Americans’ run of 10 straight victories in the PGA Championship, but he also becomes only the second from England to capture the victory since Jim Barnes won the first two editions in 1916 and 1919.
Rai's movement in the big picture also is substantial. With 750 FedExCup points, he rises 84 spots to 24th overall. He'll also climb into the top 15 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. He’s now exempt into the PGA Championship for life and into the next five editions of the other three majors. His PGA TOUR membership exemption gets bumped to the maximum of five years to 2031.
Elsewhere, defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished seven strokes back in a four-way share of 14th place. Masters champ Rory McIlroy was a stroke lower and among three at T7.
Ben Kern was the only PGA club professional to survive the cut. He finished 80th.