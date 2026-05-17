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Points and payouts: See what players earned at PGA Championship

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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at PGA Championship

With his win, Aaron Rai earns 750 FedExCup points and $3,690,000.

    Written by Rob Bolton

    With his win, Aaron Rai earns 750 FedExCup points and $3,690,000.

    With a record-setting logjam on the leaderboard for almost the entire PGA Championship, one of the last expectations, if one at all, was that the winner would run away with the victory and from the antepenultimate pairing at Aronimink Golf Club. But indeed, truth remains stranger than fiction.

    Aaron Rai prevailed at the 108th edition of the major by three strokes over Jon Rahm and 54-hole leader Alex Smalley. Rai circled an eagle and six birdies to cover three bogeys en route to a 5-under 65 in his final round. He posted 9-under 271 across 72 holes.

    In addition to the kinds of rewards worthy of a winner of a major, he pockets $3,690,000 – Rai’s bread, if you will – of a record prize fund of $20.5 million. More nuggets and details of the outcome outside Philadelphia below the table of the 82 golfers who cashed.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Aaron Rai271 / -9750.000$3,690,000.00
    T2Jon Rahm274 / -6n/a (non-member)$1,804,000.00
    T2Alex Smalley274 / -6425.000$1,804,000.00
    T4Justin Thomas275 / -5300.000$843,866.67
    T4Ludvig Åberg275 / -5300.000$843,866.67
    T4Matti Schmid275 / -5300.000$843,866.67
    T7Cameron Smith276 / -4n/a (non-member)$637,050.00
    T7Rory McIlroy276 / -4225.000$637,050.00
    T7Xander Schauffele276 / -4225.000$637,050.00
    T10Kurt Kitayama277 / -3145.000$496,707.50
    T10Chris Gotterup277 / -3145.000$496,707.50
    T10Justin Rose277 / -3145.000$496,707.50
    T10Patrick Reed277 / -3n/a (non-member)$496,707.50
    T14Matt Fitzpatrick278 / -290.000$364,762.50
    T14Scottie Scheffler278 / -290.000$364,762.50
    T14Max Greyserman278 / -290.000$364,762.50
    T14Ben Griffin278 / -290.000$364,762.50
    T18Jordan Spieth279 / -156.250$229,128.75
    T18Stephan Jaeger279 / -156.250$229,128.75
    T18Padraig Harrington279 / -156.250$229,128.75
    T18David Puig279 / -1n/a (non-member)$229,128.75
    T18Harris English279 / -156.250$229,128.75
    T18Min Woo Lee279 / -156.250$229,128.75
    T18Joaquin Niemann279 / -1n/a (non-member)$229,128.75
    T18Maverick McNealy279 / -156.250$229,128.75
    T26Alex Noren280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Cameron Young280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Andrew Novak280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Daniel Hillier280 / En/a (non-member)$125,523.33
    T26Tom Hoge280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Sam Burns280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Hideki Matsuyama280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Bud Cauley280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T26Nick Taylor280 / E37.000$125,523.33
    T35Christiaan Bezuidenhout281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Patrick Cantlay281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Ryo Hisatsune281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Daniel Berger281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Ryan Fox281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Haotong Li281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Aldrich Potgieter281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Si Woo Kim281 / 123.083$78,805.56
    T35Martin Kaymer281 / 1n/a (non-member)$78,805.56
    T44Matt Wallace282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Shane Lowry282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Jhonattan Vegas282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Denny McCarthy282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Chandler Blanchet282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Taylor Pendrith282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Dustin Johnson282 / 2n/a (non-member)$50,348.18
    T44Nicolai Højgaard282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Michael Kim282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Kristoffer Reitan282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T44Chris Kirk282 / 215.136$50,348.18
    T55Collin Morikawa283 / 310.500$34,186.00
    T55Corey Conners283 / 310.500$34,186.00
    T55Andrew Putnam283 / 310.500$34,186.00
    T55Brooks Koepka283 / 310.500$34,186.00
    T55Mikael Lindberg283 / 3n/a (non-member)$34,186.00
    T60Sami Valimaki284 / 48.300$29,218.00
    T60Sahith Theegala284 / 48.300$29,218.00
    T60Rico Hoey284 / 48.300$29,218.00
    T60Rickie Fowler284 / 48.300$29,218.00
    T60Brian Harman284 / 48.300$29,218.00
    T65Casey Jarvis286 / 6n/a (non-member)$26,900.00
    T65Jason Day286 / 67.000$26,900.00
    T65Rasmus Højgaard286 / 67.000$26,900.00
    T65Keith Mitchell286 / 67.000$26,900.00
    T65Sam Stevens286 / 67.000$26,900.00
    T70Luke Donald287 / 75.750$25,070.00
    T70Ryan Gerard287 / 75.750$25,070.00
    T70John Parry287 / 75.750$25,070.00
    T70William Mouw287 / 75.750$25,070.00
    T70Kazuki Higa287 / 7n/a (non-member)$25,070.00
    T75Elvis Smylie288 / 8n/a (non-member)$24,192.50
    T75Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen288 / 84.625$24,192.50
    T75Alex Fitzpatrick288 / 84.625$24,192.50
    T75Daniel Brown288 / 84.625$24,192.50
    79Johnny Keefer289 / 94.000$23,970.00
    80Ben Kern290 / 10n/a (non-member)$23,930.00
    81Michael Brennan291 / 113.500$23,910.00
    82Brian Campbell298 / 183.250$23,900.00

    Golf fans have associated Rai to any number of calling cards. They include, but are not limited to three wins on the DP World Tour, a PGA TOUR title, the head covers on his irons, wearing two gloves, and most certainly as a world-class ball-striker. Now, of course, his convincing victory at Aronimink leaps to the top of the list as the career-defining achievement for the 31-year-old. A birdie conversion from outside 68 feet at the par-3 17th hole in the finale forever will serve as the signature moment.

    Rai arrived in suburban Philly having survived the cut in the last eight majors, but he hadn’t cracked the top 15 in any of his 12 career appearances in the series. Now he’s the first first-time winner of a major since J.J. Spaun at the 2025 U.S. Open, and he’s the first breakthrough at the PGA Championship since Xander Schauffele in 2024. Additionally, the Brit not only ends the Americans’ run of 10 straight victories in the PGA Championship, but he also becomes only the second from England to capture the victory since Jim Barnes won the first two editions in 1916 and 1919.

    Rai's movement in the big picture also is substantial. With 750 FedExCup points, he rises 84 spots to 24th overall. He'll also climb into the top 15 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. He’s now exempt into the PGA Championship for life and into the next five editions of the other three majors. His PGA TOUR membership exemption gets bumped to the maximum of five years to 2031.

    Elsewhere, defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished seven strokes back in a four-way share of 14th place. Masters champ Rory McIlroy was a stroke lower and among three at T7.

    Ben Kern was the only PGA club professional to survive the cut. He finished 80th.

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    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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