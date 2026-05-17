Why does PGA Champion Aaron Rai wear two gloves, use iron covers?

“I just happened to be given these two gloves, the guy who actually makes them sent a pair over, and I got into the habit of wearing them,” Rai said via Golf Monthly. “Then, a few weeks down the line, my dad forgot to put the two gloves in the bag so I had to play with one. It was terrible. I couldn’t play, I couldn’t feel the grip, so I’ve always stuck with the two gloves ever since.”