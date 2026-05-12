PGA Championship props: Banking on an American winner at Aronimink Golf Club

Fowler is turning up the heat as he enters his first major championship of the season. Failing to qualify for the Masters, he cranked up his play in April and early May. He arrives in Philadelphia off T8, T9 and T2 finishes in the three previous Signature Events. A super putter, currently ranked 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting, he is wise enough to find his way around a proper setup. The biggest story of the week at Myrtle Beach probably was Brandt Snedeker winning for the 10th time on TOUR, but for the first time since 2018. For me, it was Brooks Koepka who found his love for the game again. Closing with 64, including a closing 29, he produced his lowest round on TOUR since 2021. I do not have to remind you that he owns five major championships. In six visits to the weekend this season, he cashed T18 or better, including T11 last time out.