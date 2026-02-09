Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The first two rounds should be played in relatively cool but dry conditions. Wind may kick up later on Friday, but it’d be merely an omen for what’s possible on the weekend. As clouds move in on Saturday, the threat of rain will rise and temps will remain steady in the upper 50s. Sunday’s finale could be played entirely in rain and with a pesky wind off the coast as a teaser ahead of even more intense energy that promises to follow. Not surprisingly, Pebble Beach ranks shortest in distance of all drives almost every year, but when it’s wet, club selection will be imperative to avoid the primary rough that’s allowed to grow to 3 inches.