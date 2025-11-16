PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Adam Schenk salvages par in wind to seal first victory Butterfield Bermuda

Adam Schenk salvages par in wind to seal first victory Butterfield Bermuda

    Written by Staff

    Adam Schenk captured the win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his first PGA TOUR victory, earning $1.08 million and 500 FedExCup points with his 12-under total at Port Royal Golf Course. Schenk finished one stroke ahead of Chandler Phillips and two shots clear of five players at T3.

    The final round at Port Royal Golf Course showcased a competitive finish with several players making notable moves on the leaderboard. Schenk maintained his position atop the leaderboard with an even-par round of 71, holding steady to secure the victory.

    Chandler Phillips moved up one position with his even-par round on Sunday to claim sole second place, earning $654,000 and 300 FedExCup points. Takumi Kanaya also moved up one spot despite a 1-over final round to finish in the T3 position alongside four other players, each earning $274,800 and 125 FedExCup points.

    The day's most impressive performance came from past winner Camilo Villegas, who recorded the best score of the round with a 4-under 67, propelling him 15 positions up the leaderboard to finish T9 and earn $169,500.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Adam Schenk272 / -12500.000$1,080,000.00
    2Chandler Phillips273 / -11300.000$654,000.00
    T3Vince Whaley274 / -10125.000$274,800.00
    T3Max McGreevy274 / -10125.000$274,800.00
    T3Takumi Kanaya274 / -10125.000$274,800.00
    T3Frankie Capan III274 / -10125.000$274,800.00
    T3Alex Smalley274 / -10125.000$274,800.00
    8Rikuya Hoshino275 / -985.000$187,500.00
    T9Zac Blair276 / -877.500$169,500.00
    T9Camilo Villegas276 / -877.500$169,500.00
    T11Seamus Power277 / -767.500$145,500.00
    T11Adam Hadwin277 / -767.500$145,500.00
    13Doug Ghim278 / -660.000$127,500.00
    T14Noah Goodwin279 / -554.000$106,500.00
    T14Jesper Svensson279 / -554.000$106,500.00
    T14Niklas Norgaard279 / -554.000$106,500.00
    T14Jonathan Byrd279 / -554.000$106,500.00
    T18Isaiah Salinda280 / -446.000$82,500.00
    T18Sami Valimaki280 / -446.000$82,500.00
    T18Dylan Wu280 / -446.000$82,500.00
    T18Michael Brennan280 / -446.000$82,500.00
    T22Justin Hastings281 / -30.000$54,385.71
    T22Richard Hoey281 / -335.714$54,385.71
    T22Braden Thornberry281 / -335.714$54,385.71
    T22Mason Andersen281 / -335.714$54,385.71
    T22Pierceson Coody281 / -335.714$54,385.71
    T22Chan Kim281 / -335.714$54,385.71
    T22Hayden Springer281 / -335.714$54,385.71
    T29Harry Higgs282 / -226.500$39,300.00
    T29Thorbjørn Olesen282 / -226.500$39,300.00
    T29Thomas Rosenmueller282 / -226.500$39,300.00
    T29Steven Fisk282 / -226.500$39,300.00
    T29Matthew Riedel282 / -226.500$39,300.00
    T34Blades Brown283 / -10.000$29,325.00
    T34Will Gordon283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T34Patrick Fishburn283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T34Taylor Montgomery283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T34Francesco Molinari283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T34Matti Schmid283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T34Kris Ventura283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T34Kevin Roy283 / -118.500$29,325.00
    T42Sahith Theegala284 / E12.500$21,900.00
    T42Martin Laird284 / E12.500$21,900.00
    T42Brandt Snedeker284 / E12.500$21,900.00
    T42Matthew NeSmith284 / E12.500$21,900.00
    T46Matt Kuchar285 / +19.250$16,620.00
    T46Nico Echavarria285 / +19.250$16,620.00
    T46Jeremy Paul285 / +19.250$16,620.00
    T46Trey Mullinax285 / +19.250$16,620.00
    T46Greyson Sigg285 / +19.250$16,620.00
    T46John Pak285 / +19.250$16,620.00
    T52Harrison Endycott286 / +27.000$14,460.00
    T52Paul Peterson286 / +27.000$14,460.00
    T52Ryo Hisatsune286 / +27.000$14,460.00
    T55Taylor Dickson287 / +35.800$13,980.00
    T55Kevin Velo287 / +35.800$13,980.00
    T55Carson Young287 / +35.800$13,980.00
    T58Antoine Rozner288 / +45.300$13,740.00
    60Danny Willett289 / +55.000$13,620.00
    T61Kevin Streelman290 / +64.300$13,200.00
    T61Ben Kohles290 / +64.300$13,200.00
    T61Tyler Duncan290 / +64.300$13,200.00
    T61Matteo Manassero290 / +64.300$13,200.00
    T61Lee Hodges290 / +64.300$13,200.00
    T61Hunter Wolcott290 / +60.000$13,200.00
    T67Kaito Onishi291 / +73.400$12,660.00
    T67Andrew Putnam291 / +73.400$12,660.00
    T67David Skinns291 / +73.400$12,660.00
    70Ryan Palmer294 / +103.000$12,420.00

    Schenk's path to victory began with steady play in the early rounds, posting 2-under in the first round to sit T14 before improving to 6th position after a strong second round. He moved into a share of the lead following the third round with a 4-under performance, setting up his successful final-round defense of the title.

    Chandler Phillips demonstrated consistent play throughout the week, opening with 3-under to sit T9 after the first round and moving to T2 following the second round. Phillips remained in contention with solid third and fourth rounds to secure his runner-up finish. Takumi Kanaya showed early promise with a 5-under opening round that placed him T2, though subsequent rounds of 1-under, 5-under, and 1-over left him in the T3 position.

    Braden Thornberry began the tournament strongly with a 4-under first round that positioned him T5, followed by another solid round to reach T2 after 36 holes. However, Thornberry struggled in the final round, posting 9-over to drop to T22 and earn $54,385.71. Other notable finishers included Seamus Power and Adam Hadwin, who both finished T11 to earn $145,500 each, while Doug Ghim claimed 13th place for $127,500.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 11, 2025

    Butterfield Bermuda betting preview: Lower looks to continue promising trend at Port Royal

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 11, 2025

    Top 100 watch: Past winner Power looks to crack FedExCup Fall bubble

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 13, 2025

    Butterfield Bermuda: How to watch second round

    Latest
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW