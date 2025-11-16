Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Chandler Phillips demonstrated consistent play throughout the week, opening with 3-under to sit T9 after the first round and moving to T2 following the second round. Phillips remained in contention with solid third and fourth rounds to secure his runner-up finish. Takumi Kanaya showed early promise with a 5-under opening round that placed him T2, though subsequent rounds of 1-under, 5-under, and 1-over left him in the T3 position.