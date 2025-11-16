Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Adam Schenk captured the win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his first PGA TOUR victory, earning $1.08 million and 500 FedExCup points with his 12-under total at Port Royal Golf Course. Schenk finished one stroke ahead of Chandler Phillips and two shots clear of five players at T3.
The final round at Port Royal Golf Course showcased a competitive finish with several players making notable moves on the leaderboard. Schenk maintained his position atop the leaderboard with an even-par round of 71, holding steady to secure the victory.
Chandler Phillips moved up one position with his even-par round on Sunday to claim sole second place, earning $654,000 and 300 FedExCup points. Takumi Kanaya also moved up one spot despite a 1-over final round to finish in the T3 position alongside four other players, each earning $274,800 and 125 FedExCup points.
The day's most impressive performance came from past winner Camilo Villegas, who recorded the best score of the round with a 4-under 67, propelling him 15 positions up the leaderboard to finish T9 and earn $169,500.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Adam Schenk
|272 / -12
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|Chandler Phillips
|273 / -11
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|T3
|Vince Whaley
|274 / -10
|125.000
|$274,800.00
|T3
|Max McGreevy
|274 / -10
|125.000
|$274,800.00
|T3
|Takumi Kanaya
|274 / -10
|125.000
|$274,800.00
|T3
|Frankie Capan III
|274 / -10
|125.000
|$274,800.00
|T3
|Alex Smalley
|274 / -10
|125.000
|$274,800.00
|8
|Rikuya Hoshino
|275 / -9
|85.000
|$187,500.00
|T9
|Zac Blair
|276 / -8
|77.500
|$169,500.00
|T9
|Camilo Villegas
|276 / -8
|77.500
|$169,500.00
|T11
|Seamus Power
|277 / -7
|67.500
|$145,500.00
|T11
|Adam Hadwin
|277 / -7
|67.500
|$145,500.00
|13
|Doug Ghim
|278 / -6
|60.000
|$127,500.00
|T14
|Noah Goodwin
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Jesper Svensson
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Niklas Norgaard
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Jonathan Byrd
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T18
|Isaiah Salinda
|280 / -4
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T18
|Sami Valimaki
|280 / -4
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T18
|Dylan Wu
|280 / -4
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T18
|Michael Brennan
|280 / -4
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T22
|Justin Hastings
|281 / -3
|0.000
|$54,385.71
|T22
|Richard Hoey
|281 / -3
|35.714
|$54,385.71
|T22
|Braden Thornberry
|281 / -3
|35.714
|$54,385.71
|T22
|Mason Andersen
|281 / -3
|35.714
|$54,385.71
|T22
|Pierceson Coody
|281 / -3
|35.714
|$54,385.71
|T22
|Chan Kim
|281 / -3
|35.714
|$54,385.71
|T22
|Hayden Springer
|281 / -3
|35.714
|$54,385.71
|T29
|Harry Higgs
|282 / -2
|26.500
|$39,300.00
|T29
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|282 / -2
|26.500
|$39,300.00
|T29
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|282 / -2
|26.500
|$39,300.00
|T29
|Steven Fisk
|282 / -2
|26.500
|$39,300.00
|T29
|Matthew Riedel
|282 / -2
|26.500
|$39,300.00
|T34
|Blades Brown
|283 / -1
|0.000
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Will Gordon
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Patrick Fishburn
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Taylor Montgomery
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Francesco Molinari
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Matti Schmid
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Kris Ventura
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T34
|Kevin Roy
|283 / -1
|18.500
|$29,325.00
|T42
|Sahith Theegala
|284 / E
|12.500
|$21,900.00
|T42
|Martin Laird
|284 / E
|12.500
|$21,900.00
|T42
|Brandt Snedeker
|284 / E
|12.500
|$21,900.00
|T42
|Matthew NeSmith
|284 / E
|12.500
|$21,900.00
|T46
|Matt Kuchar
|285 / +1
|9.250
|$16,620.00
|T46
|Nico Echavarria
|285 / +1
|9.250
|$16,620.00
|T46
|Jeremy Paul
|285 / +1
|9.250
|$16,620.00
|T46
|Trey Mullinax
|285 / +1
|9.250
|$16,620.00
|T46
|Greyson Sigg
|285 / +1
|9.250
|$16,620.00
|T46
|John Pak
|285 / +1
|9.250
|$16,620.00
|T52
|Harrison Endycott
|286 / +2
|7.000
|$14,460.00
|T52
|Paul Peterson
|286 / +2
|7.000
|$14,460.00
|T52
|Ryo Hisatsune
|286 / +2
|7.000
|$14,460.00
|T55
|Taylor Dickson
|287 / +3
|5.800
|$13,980.00
|T55
|Kevin Velo
|287 / +3
|5.800
|$13,980.00
|T55
|Carson Young
|287 / +3
|5.800
|$13,980.00
|T58
|Antoine Rozner
|288 / +4
|5.300
|$13,740.00
|60
|Danny Willett
|289 / +5
|5.000
|$13,620.00
|T61
|Kevin Streelman
|290 / +6
|4.300
|$13,200.00
|T61
|Ben Kohles
|290 / +6
|4.300
|$13,200.00
|T61
|Tyler Duncan
|290 / +6
|4.300
|$13,200.00
|T61
|Matteo Manassero
|290 / +6
|4.300
|$13,200.00
|T61
|Lee Hodges
|290 / +6
|4.300
|$13,200.00
|T61
|Hunter Wolcott
|290 / +6
|0.000
|$13,200.00
|T67
|Kaito Onishi
|291 / +7
|3.400
|$12,660.00
|T67
|Andrew Putnam
|291 / +7
|3.400
|$12,660.00
|T67
|David Skinns
|291 / +7
|3.400
|$12,660.00
|70
|Ryan Palmer
|294 / +10
|3.000
|$12,420.00
Schenk's path to victory began with steady play in the early rounds, posting 2-under in the first round to sit T14 before improving to 6th position after a strong second round. He moved into a share of the lead following the third round with a 4-under performance, setting up his successful final-round defense of the title.
Chandler Phillips demonstrated consistent play throughout the week, opening with 3-under to sit T9 after the first round and moving to T2 following the second round. Phillips remained in contention with solid third and fourth rounds to secure his runner-up finish. Takumi Kanaya showed early promise with a 5-under opening round that placed him T2, though subsequent rounds of 1-under, 5-under, and 1-over left him in the T3 position.
Braden Thornberry began the tournament strongly with a 4-under first round that positioned him T5, followed by another solid round to reach T2 after 36 holes. However, Thornberry struggled in the final round, posting 9-over to drop to T22 and earn $54,385.71. Other notable finishers included Seamus Power and Adam Hadwin, who both finished T11 to earn $145,500 each, while Doug Ghim claimed 13th place for $127,500.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.