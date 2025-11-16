PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Adam Schenk embraces 'surreal moment' as first-time TOUR winner at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

5 Min Read

Latest

Adam Schenk’s Round 4 highlights from Butterfield Bermuda

Adam Schenk’s Round 4 highlights from Butterfield Bermuda

    Written by Adam Stanley

    Adam Schenk came to Bermuda with just one sweater. It’s a tropical paradise, right? Why would one anticipate the need for layers?

    With the extremely high winds and chilly breeze off the ocean, however, Schenk needed to bust out the same sweater a couple of times this week already – despite, well, a coffee stain here and a few others there.

    “I'm a little embarrassed because these stains happened like on Friday,” Schenk said. “I haven't taken it off. I know for two rounds, I bet I've played 90 percent of the holes in this jacket this week. Probably doesn't smell too good.”

    Alas, whatever works, works. That particular sweater now smells like victory.


    Adam Schenk news conference after winning Butterfield Bermuda

    Adam Schenk news conference after winning Butterfield Bermuda


    Schenk, in his 243rd start on the PGA TOUR, is finally a winner. He captured the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by one shot on a blustery final day and an even-par 71 was good enough.

    “Unbelievable. Was really hoping this day would come at some point in my life. Never really know if it is. That's what makes the journey so amazing, interesting, and it's a surreal moment when it finally does,” Schenk said.

    Schenk was steady enough on a day that was anything but. Tee times were moved up an hour with the anticipated windy conditions, but it was still as tricky as ever at Port Royal Golf Course. Schenk was able to make one birdie in his first 14 holes, which was a solid start. He gave it back with a bogey on the par-4 15th but made three straight pars to come into the house for the win.

    This was not the kind of season Schenk was looking for, or hoping for, as he had made just 11 cuts in 27 starts heading into the week. But the win catapulted him from No. 134 all the way to No. 67 in the FedExCup Fall standings – and not to mention a multi-year exemption on TOUR, to boot.

    “Two sets of six missed cuts (in a row), I knew it was bad. I'll go through and look at my results every once in a while. I'm like, ‘Wow, that was an impressively bad stretch of golf,’” Schenk said of his 2025 campaign. “It's slightly embarrassing, but at the end of the day … I don't want to say I don't care what anybody thinks, but I have a belief in what I do and how I do things and that was, that was probably bigger than anything this week is just seeing that belief go through and how I do things.

    “There is a method to the madness.”


    Adam Schenk salvages par in wind to seal first victory Butterfield Bermuda

    Adam Schenk salvages par in wind to seal first victory Butterfield Bermuda


    To that exact point: He spent most of the week putting one-handed.

    “I think the answer I came up with is there is no answer,” Schenk said with a smile at his putting strategy, or lack thereof.

    Schenk stayed at a nearby hotel for the week and was quick to heap praise on the carpet, saying it was also a bit left-to-right as he putted towards the window and the water and right-to-left as he putted back towards his door. He practiced Saturday night between plays of college football with one hand. Although he admitted he knew just one hand was probably not going to cut it Sunday on the short putts with how windy it was set to be, so he decided to let his left hand just “rest on top” of the grip.

    His premonition came true as he had a knee-knocker left on the 72nd hole for the win.

    “It was so windy on the last hole, I did the same process but my best chance to hit it is just, get up, do your process and hit it. If you're going to miss it, miss it quick, but don't sit there and think about it forever,” Schenk said. “I took one peek at the hole. It's windy, it's blowing the putter around, but … I feel like if I make a smooth stroke and then release it, don't speed up, don't slow down, just make a smooth stroke and release it, it's going to have the best chance to go it, even if it blows the putter all over God's creation.”

    Spoiler alert: He made it.


    Adam Schenk interview after winning Butterfield Bermuda

    Adam Schenk interview after winning Butterfield Bermuda


    With the win, Schenk obviously gets to avoid going to PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. It would have been another week away from his two sons and dog, Bunker. It’s a lot of weeks away already – he didn’t want to add in another one.

    “Winning's great, it's awesome, but like not having to go to Q-School is so big and having two years (exempt) and hopefully this can catapult me because like I've said, I've told a lot of people, I'm still decent at golf. I still love it, I still care about it,” Schenk said. “It's just such a difference when you can get some putts to go in and have a few things go your way. The tides just turn. The tides just keep going your way in a sense. And I had a lot of things go my way this week, and I feel like good putting is such a result of that.”

    Schenk admitted he’s not a big drinker – it’s hard to be when you’ve got two young kids who are up awfully early in the morning every day – but said he’d have a fine celebration with a few close TOUR friends on their way back to Sea Island from Bermuda.

    He’s still leaving Bermuda with just one sweater.

    But also a trophy.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 15, 2025

    Six players sit within one shot heading into Sunday at Butterfield Bermuda

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 16, 2025

    Phillips posts satisfying second-place finish in Bermuda, notches first top 10 of season

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 13, 2025

    Hadwin trying to salvage season, TOUR card with first-round 65 in Bermuda

    Latest
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW