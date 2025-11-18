PGA TOUR to launch new ‘Cut Line’ show at The RSM Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
Fans looking for insight and analysis around the most consequential cut line of the PGA TOUR season will have another option at their disposal this week at The RSM Classic.
With the FedExCup Fall coming to a close at Sea Island Golf Club, PGA TOUR Studios will debut a new “Cut Line” show on Friday, Nov. 21, to bring fans and viewers closer to the intense drama and unpredictability of the last 36-hole cut of the season.
Streaming live on PGA TOUR YouTube and X starting at 2:45 p.m. ET, with additional coverage on ESPN+, “Cut Line” will serve as the latest program emanating from PGA TOUR Studios, which launched in January 2025. Two-time TOUR winner Matt Every will be alongside PGA TOUR Live host and Five Clubs contributor Emma Carpenter from the Studios building, dissecting the action from the Seaside and Plantation courses as the cut line takes shape Friday afternoon.
They’ll be joined by on-site perspective from former TOUR player John Maginnes and veteran TOUR contributor Sean Martin, who will both be reporting from St. Simons Island as the drama unfolds with 2026 status and eligibility potentially hanging in the balance.
Viewers can expect extended live golf coverage as second-round play wraps up at Sea Island, with hosts and analysts lending immediate context and insight around the most impactful swings and putts as the projected cut line comes more into focus – along with the consequences for players on either side of it. The live streaming show will continue until play concludes Friday afternoon in Georgia.
The RSM Classic represents the final event of the 2025 TOUR season, with the top 100 players in the FedExCup standings after this week securing exempt status for next season. Players who finish Nos. 101-150 in points will retain varying levels of conditional status, meaning that a made or missed cut this week at Sea Island could have a meaningful impact on a player’s schedule for 2026.
The ”Cut Line” show will offer instant reaction to the drama unfolding inside the ropes, highlighting who’s in, who’s out and what it means for each player. The show will combine in-studio analysis with live golf coverage and player reactions, bringing fans closer to some of the most pivotal moments of the week.
PGA TOUR Studios is a 165,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production studio geared toward redefining and energizing how the TOUR creates and delivers content to golf fans worldwide. Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., it is adjacent to PGA TOUR Global Headquarters and houses all PGA TOUR media operations.