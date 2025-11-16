Golfbet recap: Adam Schenk outlasts field at Port Royal, wins Butterfield Bermuda

In terms of the odds to win, Vince Whaley was the shortest among them at +2700. It makes sense given that he had an active streak of 17 straight paydays. The T3 is his fourth top 10 of the run and seventh top 20.

Alex Smalley was next-shortest of the T3s at +3500. It’s his second top-four finish in three starts and carries on the narrative of an all-or-nothing season. He’s missed a dozen cuts in 27 starts, while nine of his 15 paydays are top 20s.

Max McGreevy was attractive at +4000. His recent form while straddling the top-100 bubble throughout the FedExCup Fall has been solid, but he’s now safe at 89th. If there’s a rub, it’s that he’s not defending his title at the Dunlop Phoenix on the Japan Golf Tour this week. When he won that prestigious event last year, he had already secured his 2025 PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour. This year’s priority was to re-up, so he’s committed to The RSM Classic .

Takumi Kanaya was authoring his own surge that was sparked in his homeland with a win in Japan in mid-September. The owner of the lowest ball flight on the PGA TOUR (among qualified members) was +4500 to win. He’s now 99th in the FedExCup. While not officially a rookie because he made nine starts as a non-member in 2021-22, this is his first season as a member.