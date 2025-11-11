Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting preview: Justin Lower looks to continue promising trend at Port Royal

After four top-25 finishes in his last five starts, Hoey is trending toward a breakthrough as he searches for his first PGA TOUR victory. Yu, on the other hand, is looking to rebound from a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship and capture his second career win. Both players rank among the field’s best in ball-striking and birdie average. With such high upside, it's clear why the oddsmakers have them as co-favorites.