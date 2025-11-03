Odds Outlook: U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun leads way at World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico
5 Min Read
J.J. Spaun sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Procore
Written by Mike Glasscott
The month of November opens with the World Wide Technology Championship, the second of three international events in the FedExCup Fall, in Los Cabos, Mexico. The fifth of seven fall events highlights U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun and Ryder Cup star Ben Griffin, who lead the field of 132 players at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.
Listed at +1300 at FanDuel Sportsbook, Spaun makes his third consecutive visit to El Cardonal and 10th consecutive appearance at the event. The breakout major winner has finished in the top-25 in eight of his past 10 starts. His career season includes his win at Oakmont, plus runner-up finishes at THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the Playoffs. Spaun, who has not teed it up on TOUR since he cashed T6 at the Procore Championship, will find the wide resort fairways and massive green complexes welcoming on his first start since September. Sitting fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, the faster he gets dialed in with his irons, the quicker he will move up the leaderboard.
Twice a winner on TOUR in 2025, Griffin (+1300) shares betting favorite status with Spaun this week on the Baja Peninsula. The 29-year-old owns 11 top-10 paydays this season, second to only Scottie Scheffler, and has played the weekend in 23 of 29 attempts this year. His career-best season featured a streak of T14 or better in 11 of 14 events, starting with a T8 at the PGA Championship through solo second at the Procore Championship. He is currently fifth in SG: Total and Scoring Average. His only start after the Ryder Cup was T32 at the DP World India Championship three weeks ago. Making his third start at El Cardonal, he owns T24 and T23 in two previous starts. He also picked up T4 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, also played on Paspalum grass, in the last week of February.
After a solo second-place finish at the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan, Max Greyserman (+1900) will attempt to keep the international vibes flowing in Mexico. Posting rounds of 63, 65, and 67 in Japan, the five-time runner-up on TOUR will not be searching for form entering the week. In the 2024 edition, the New Jersey native finished alone in fourth place and led the field in Putting Average, Overall Putting Average, One-Putt Percentage, and Putts per Round. A victory this week would be his first on TOUR in his 55th start.
Not only is Michael Thorbjornsen (+1900) grinding to bring home his first win on TOUR, he is also attempting to shove his way into the Aon Swing 10 to secure entry into two Signature Events in early 2026. Currently on a run of T38 or better over his last five starts on TOUR, the Stanford grad earned solo third in Japan and cashed T13 at the Procore Championship. Making his debut at El Cardonal, Thorbjornsen cashed T2 on Paspalum grass in the Dominican Republic in late April. Not many hit it farther (sixth in Driving Distance) and nobody hits more Greens in Regulation (first). He also sits ninth in Birdie Average. With a win this week, he would become the first champion in three events at Los Cabos to be a first-time winner on TOUR.
The hottest player on the tee sheet this week is South African Garrick Higgo (+2000). Already a winner on Paspalum grass this year at the Corales Puntacana Championship, the left-hander is on a heater of three consecutive top-10 paydays. He opened the FedExCup Fall, cashing T7 at the Procore Championship, followed by a runner-up payday at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T4 in Japan. His other top finish of the season, T12 at the Puerto Rico Open, was also on Paspalum. Returning to Mexico for the fourth consecutive year, he looks to improve on his best round (64, Round 4) and finish (T6) in Los Cabos.
Garrick Higgo keeps lead with short birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
If Higgo is the hottest player, Rico Hoey (+2000) gladly will ride shotgun. Making his fifth consecutive start of the FedExCup Fall, the native of the Philippines owns three top-10 paydays, including T4 and solo second in his last two starts. Earning T4 at the Baycurrent Classic, he posted 63 in the final round to vault up the leaderboard. Riding the momentum in his return to North America and the Bank of Utah Championship, he closed 63-67 for solo second. He has achieved one-third of his career top-10 paydays in his last four starts. A new broomstick putter is paying off his ferocious ball-striking.
After missing the cut to close out the 2025 regular season, Si Woo Kim (+2000) perked back to life in the FedExCup Playoffs. The Korean cashed T14-T19 in the first two results but fell short of the TOUR Championship. Jet-setting to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England, he cashed a season-best T5. Three weeks later, he earned T20 at the Baycurrent Classic before picking up T21 at his native Genesis Championship in Incheon, Korea. His streak of T21 or better is currently at five consecutive events.
Sitting at No. 59 in the FedExCup Fall, Kevin Yu (+2500) has plenty to play for this week. Riding three consecutive results of T20 or better, he is searching for his first top-10 payday since early June. Fantastically balanced throughout the bag, he sits 16th in Birdie Average and 20th SG: Tee to Green, two stats that deserve inspection on this scoring canvas. The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship winner previously proved he is dialed in this time of year.
Michael Brennan (+2700), the winner from the Bank of Utah Championship two weeks ago, picked up his victory in his first start as a professional. Mashing it off the tee, he gained almost EIGHT SHOTS on the field with his power and precision at Black Desert Resort. He will have bigger targets to tackle this week and will have a chance to add to his four rounds of 67 or better as a pro.
Michael Brennan’s eagle-producing approach earns Shot of the Day as he posts 64 in Round 3 of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Austin Eckroat (+5000) defends a championship for the second time in his PGA TOUR career. Erik van Rooyen (+7000), the winner in 2023, is also competing this week.
Here's a look at the prices for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +2700: Thorbjørn Olesen, Nico Echavarria
- +3000: Pierceson Coody
- +3300: Johnny Keefer, Nick Taylor, Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo
- +3500: Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman, Jesper Svensson, Matt Wallace
- +4500: Matt Kuchar
- +5000: Beau Hossler
- +5500: Victor Perez, Vince Whaley, Max McGreevy, Takumi Kanaya
- +6000: Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim, Mark Hubbard, Mackenzie Hughes
- +7000: William Mouw, Sam Ryder, Steven Fisk, Matti Schmid
- +7500: Patrick Fishburn, Patrick Rodgers, Ricky Castillo, Luke Clanton, Lee Hodges
- +8000: Chad Ramey, Justin Lower, Eric Cole, Greyson Sigg
