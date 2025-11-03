Odds Outlook: U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun leads way at World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico

Not only is Michael Thorbjornsen (+1900) grinding to bring home his first win on TOUR, he is also attempting to shove his way into the Aon Swing 10 to secure entry into two Signature Events in early 2026. Currently on a run of T38 or better over his last five starts on TOUR, the Stanford grad earned solo third in Japan and cashed T13 at the Procore Championship. Making his debut at El Cardonal, Thorbjornsen cashed T2 on Paspalum grass in the Dominican Republic in late April. Not many hit it farther (sixth in Driving Distance) and nobody hits more Greens in Regulation (first). He also sits ninth in Birdie Average. With a win this week, he would become the first champion in three events at Los Cabos to be a first-time winner on TOUR.