Golfbet recap: Michael Brennan captures win at Bank of Utah Championship in third career start

The similarities between the first two winners of the Bank of Utah Championship are striking. It was just a year ago when Matt McCarty gained entry into the tournament as the newest member of the PGA TOUR after earning an automatic promotion for winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour late in that circuit’s season. Lo and behold, the lefty rose to victory at Black Desert by three strokes. So, the second edition of the tournament served as his first title defense. He didn’t repeat, of course, but he was one of six to check up six swings back of Brennan. Despite the unique experience, spirited play of late that included a closing 60 at the Baycurrent Classic contributed to McCarty’s own short odds to win of +2500.