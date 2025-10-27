PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Bank of Utah Championship

2 Min Read

Michael Brennan's interview after winning Bank of Utah

    Written by Staff

    In just his third TOUR start, Michael Brennan earns $1.08 million with Bank of Utah Championship victory, joining the field as a sponsor exemption.

    Brennan's victory at Black Desert Resort marked his first TOUR win with a four-stroke margin over Rico Hoey.

    The final round at Black Desert Resort showcased several notable performances as players jockeyed for position on the leaderboard. Brennan maintained his lead with a 5-under 67 to secure the victory, while Hoey moved up one position with a 4-under 68 to finish alone in second place at 18-under, earning $654,000.

    Defending champion Matt McCarty, who started the day in second place, dropped one spot to T3 after posting a 1-under 71, finishing at 16-under alongside five other players, including Pierceson Coody, David Ford, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ben Silverman and Justin Lower.

    Max Homa climbed two positions with a 4-under 68 to reach T9 at 15-under, joined by Brandt Snedeker.

    Billy Horschel made the most significant move among the leaders, jumping eight positions with a 5-under 69 to finish T11 at 14-under alongside Kris Ventura, Stephan Jaeger and Max McGreevy.

    The round's standout performance came from Jesper Svensson, who recorded the day's best score of 9-under 63 and made the highest movement up the leaderboard, surging 43 positions to T15 at 13-under.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Michael Brennan262 / -220.000$1,080,000.00
    2Richard Hoey266 / -18300.000$654,000.00
    T3Matt McCarty268 / -16118.333$260,250.00
    T3Pierceson Coody268 / -16118.333$260,250.00
    T3David Ford268 / -16118.333$260,250.00
    T3Thorbjørn Olesen268 / -16118.333$260,250.00
    T3Ben Silverman268 / -16118.333$260,250.00
    T3Justin Lower268 / -16118.333$260,250.00
    T9Max Homa269 / -1577.500$169,500.00
    T9Brandt Snedeker269 / -1577.500$169,500.00
    T11Billy Horschel270 / -1463.000$133,500.00
    T11Kris Ventura270 / -1463.000$133,500.00
    T11Stephan Jaeger270 / -1463.000$133,500.00
    T11Max McGreevy270 / -1463.000$133,500.00
    T15Greyson Sigg271 / -1351.000$97,500.00
    T15Jesper Svensson271 / -1351.000$97,500.00
    T15Jackson Suber271 / -1351.000$97,500.00
    T15Kevin Yu271 / -1351.000$97,500.00
    T15Kurt Kitayama271 / -130.000$97,500.00
    T20Hayden Springer272 / -1239.214$63,214.29
    T20Zac Blair272 / -1239.214$63,214.29
    T20Ben Kohles272 / -1239.214$63,214.29
    T20Jason Day272 / -120.000$63,214.29
    T20Ryan Gerard272 / -120.000$63,214.29
    T20Braden Thornberry272 / -1239.214$63,214.29
    T20Doc Redman272 / -120.000$63,214.29
    T27Sahith Theegala273 / -1128.750$42,000.00
    T27Hayden Buckley273 / -1128.750$42,000.00
    T27Mac Meissner273 / -1128.750$42,000.00
    T27Sebastian Moss273 / -110.000$42,000.00
    T27Patrick Rodgers273 / -1128.750$42,000.00
    T27Austin Cook273 / -1128.750$42,000.00
    T33Takumi Kanaya274 / -1021.625$33,450.00
    T33Chad Ramey274 / -1021.625$33,450.00
    T33David Lipsky274 / -1021.625$33,450.00
    T33Patton Kizzire274 / -1021.625$33,450.00
    T37Harrison Endycott275 / -917.000$27,300.00
    T37Owen Stamper275 / -90.000$27,300.00
    T37Kevin Velo275 / -917.000$27,300.00
    T37Michael Thorbjornsen275 / -917.000$27,300.00
    T37Vince Whaley275 / -917.000$27,300.00
    T42Isaiah Salinda276 / -812.100$21,300.00
    T42Tim Widing276 / -812.100$21,300.00
    T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout276 / -812.100$21,300.00
    T42Francesco Molinari276 / -812.100$21,300.00
    T42Tom Hoge276 / -80.000$21,300.00
    T47Trevor Cone277 / -79.250$16,440.00
    T47Adam Schenk277 / -79.250$16,440.00
    T47Victor Perez277 / -79.250$16,440.00
    T47Cameron Champ277 / -79.250$16,440.00
    T51Kaito Onishi278 / -67.000$14,508.00
    T51Trey Mullinax278 / -67.000$14,508.00
    T51Jeremy Paul278 / -67.000$14,508.00
    T51Sam Ryder278 / -67.000$14,508.00
    T51Paul Peterson278 / -67.000$14,508.00
    T56Adam Svensson279 / -55.600$13,860.00
    T56Connor Howe279 / -50.000$13,860.00
    T56Luke Clanton279 / -55.600$13,860.00
    59Seamus Power280 / -45.200$13,620.00
    60Kevin Roy281 / -35.000$13,500.00
    T61Quade Cummins283 / -14.700$13,320.00
    T61Danny Walker283 / -14.700$13,320.00
    T63Doug Ghim284 / E4.300$13,080.00
    T63Taylor Moore284 / E4.300$13,080.00
    65Frankie Capan III285 / +14.000$12,900.00
    66Karl Vilips286 / +23.800$12,780.00
    67Harry Higgs291 / +73.600$12,660.00

    Brennan's path to victory began with a 4-under 68 in the first round, placing him T12. He took control with a 6-under 66 in the second round to share the lead, then grabbed the outright lead after the third round with a 7-under 65. His final-round 5-under 67 was sufficient to maintain his advantage and claim the title.

    Hoey's runner-up finish earned him $654,000 and 300 FedExCup points after rounds of 3-under, 3-under, 8-under, and 4-under. The T3 group at 16-under each received $260,250 and 118.33 FedExCup points, with Matt McCarty's journey including rounds of 2-under, 6-under, 7-under, and 1-under after starting the week T52 following his opening round.

    Homa's T9 finish at 15-under earned him $169,500 and 77.5 FedExCup points, bouncing back from a difficult start that saw him T65 after the first round with a 1-under 71. Horschel's strong final-round performance helped him earn $133,500 and 63 FedExCup points with his T11 finish, after starting the tournament T86 following an opening-round 1-over 73.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

