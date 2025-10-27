Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Bank of Utah Championship
2 Min Read
Michael Brennan’s interview after winning Bank of Utah
Written by Staff
In just his third TOUR start, Michael Brennan earns $1.08 million with Bank of Utah Championship victory, joining the field as a sponsor exemption.
Brennan's victory at Black Desert Resort marked his first TOUR win with a four-stroke margin over Rico Hoey.
The final round at Black Desert Resort showcased several notable performances as players jockeyed for position on the leaderboard. Brennan maintained his lead with a 5-under 67 to secure the victory, while Hoey moved up one position with a 4-under 68 to finish alone in second place at 18-under, earning $654,000.
Defending champion Matt McCarty, who started the day in second place, dropped one spot to T3 after posting a 1-under 71, finishing at 16-under alongside five other players, including Pierceson Coody, David Ford, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ben Silverman and Justin Lower.
Max Homa climbed two positions with a 4-under 68 to reach T9 at 15-under, joined by Brandt Snedeker.
Billy Horschel made the most significant move among the leaders, jumping eight positions with a 5-under 69 to finish T11 at 14-under alongside Kris Ventura, Stephan Jaeger and Max McGreevy.
The round's standout performance came from Jesper Svensson, who recorded the day's best score of 9-under 63 and made the highest movement up the leaderboard, surging 43 positions to T15 at 13-under.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Michael Brennan
|262 / -22
|0.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|Richard Hoey
|266 / -18
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|T3
|Matt McCarty
|268 / -16
|118.333
|$260,250.00
|T3
|Pierceson Coody
|268 / -16
|118.333
|$260,250.00
|T3
|David Ford
|268 / -16
|118.333
|$260,250.00
|T3
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|268 / -16
|118.333
|$260,250.00
|T3
|Ben Silverman
|268 / -16
|118.333
|$260,250.00
|T3
|Justin Lower
|268 / -16
|118.333
|$260,250.00
|T9
|Max Homa
|269 / -15
|77.500
|$169,500.00
|T9
|Brandt Snedeker
|269 / -15
|77.500
|$169,500.00
|T11
|Billy Horschel
|270 / -14
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Kris Ventura
|270 / -14
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Stephan Jaeger
|270 / -14
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Max McGreevy
|270 / -14
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T15
|Greyson Sigg
|271 / -13
|51.000
|$97,500.00
|T15
|Jesper Svensson
|271 / -13
|51.000
|$97,500.00
|T15
|Jackson Suber
|271 / -13
|51.000
|$97,500.00
|T15
|Kevin Yu
|271 / -13
|51.000
|$97,500.00
|T15
|Kurt Kitayama
|271 / -13
|0.000
|$97,500.00
|T20
|Hayden Springer
|272 / -12
|39.214
|$63,214.29
|T20
|Zac Blair
|272 / -12
|39.214
|$63,214.29
|T20
|Ben Kohles
|272 / -12
|39.214
|$63,214.29
|T20
|Jason Day
|272 / -12
|0.000
|$63,214.29
|T20
|Ryan Gerard
|272 / -12
|0.000
|$63,214.29
|T20
|Braden Thornberry
|272 / -12
|39.214
|$63,214.29
|T20
|Doc Redman
|272 / -12
|0.000
|$63,214.29
|T27
|Sahith Theegala
|273 / -11
|28.750
|$42,000.00
|T27
|Hayden Buckley
|273 / -11
|28.750
|$42,000.00
|T27
|Mac Meissner
|273 / -11
|28.750
|$42,000.00
|T27
|Sebastian Moss
|273 / -11
|0.000
|$42,000.00
|T27
|Patrick Rodgers
|273 / -11
|28.750
|$42,000.00
|T27
|Austin Cook
|273 / -11
|28.750
|$42,000.00
|T33
|Takumi Kanaya
|274 / -10
|21.625
|$33,450.00
|T33
|Chad Ramey
|274 / -10
|21.625
|$33,450.00
|T33
|David Lipsky
|274 / -10
|21.625
|$33,450.00
|T33
|Patton Kizzire
|274 / -10
|21.625
|$33,450.00
|T37
|Harrison Endycott
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$27,300.00
|T37
|Owen Stamper
|275 / -9
|0.000
|$27,300.00
|T37
|Kevin Velo
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$27,300.00
|T37
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$27,300.00
|T37
|Vince Whaley
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$27,300.00
|T42
|Isaiah Salinda
|276 / -8
|12.100
|$21,300.00
|T42
|Tim Widing
|276 / -8
|12.100
|$21,300.00
|T42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|276 / -8
|12.100
|$21,300.00
|T42
|Francesco Molinari
|276 / -8
|12.100
|$21,300.00
|T42
|Tom Hoge
|276 / -8
|0.000
|$21,300.00
|T47
|Trevor Cone
|277 / -7
|9.250
|$16,440.00
|T47
|Adam Schenk
|277 / -7
|9.250
|$16,440.00
|T47
|Victor Perez
|277 / -7
|9.250
|$16,440.00
|T47
|Cameron Champ
|277 / -7
|9.250
|$16,440.00
|T51
|Kaito Onishi
|278 / -6
|7.000
|$14,508.00
|T51
|Trey Mullinax
|278 / -6
|7.000
|$14,508.00
|T51
|Jeremy Paul
|278 / -6
|7.000
|$14,508.00
|T51
|Sam Ryder
|278 / -6
|7.000
|$14,508.00
|T51
|Paul Peterson
|278 / -6
|7.000
|$14,508.00
|T56
|Adam Svensson
|279 / -5
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T56
|Connor Howe
|279 / -5
|0.000
|$13,860.00
|T56
|Luke Clanton
|279 / -5
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|59
|Seamus Power
|280 / -4
|5.200
|$13,620.00
|60
|Kevin Roy
|281 / -3
|5.000
|$13,500.00
|T61
|Quade Cummins
|283 / -1
|4.700
|$13,320.00
|T61
|Danny Walker
|283 / -1
|4.700
|$13,320.00
|T63
|Doug Ghim
|284 / E
|4.300
|$13,080.00
|T63
|Taylor Moore
|284 / E
|4.300
|$13,080.00
|65
|Frankie Capan III
|285 / +1
|4.000
|$12,900.00
|66
|Karl Vilips
|286 / +2
|3.800
|$12,780.00
|67
|Harry Higgs
|291 / +7
|3.600
|$12,660.00
Brennan's path to victory began with a 4-under 68 in the first round, placing him T12. He took control with a 6-under 66 in the second round to share the lead, then grabbed the outright lead after the third round with a 7-under 65. His final-round 5-under 67 was sufficient to maintain his advantage and claim the title.
Hoey's runner-up finish earned him $654,000 and 300 FedExCup points after rounds of 3-under, 3-under, 8-under, and 4-under. The T3 group at 16-under each received $260,250 and 118.33 FedExCup points, with Matt McCarty's journey including rounds of 2-under, 6-under, 7-under, and 1-under after starting the week T52 following his opening round.
Homa's T9 finish at 15-under earned him $169,500 and 77.5 FedExCup points, bouncing back from a difficult start that saw him T65 after the first round with a 1-under 71. Horschel's strong final-round performance helped him earn $133,500 and 63 FedExCup points with his T11 finish, after starting the tournament T86 following an opening-round 1-over 73.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.