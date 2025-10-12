Golfbet recap: Xander Schauffele collects 10th PGA TOUR victory with win at Baycurrent Classic

OK, so Max Greyserman (+5500) wasn’t visibly livid for settling for second place in Yokohama, but it goes in the books as his fifth runner-up finish in 53 starts as a PGA TOUR member across just two seasons without a victory. He held at least a share of the lead after every round and signed for a 6-under 65 on Sunday, so it’s tough to point to him as the reason why he’s still winless. Schauffele was just one swing better. In fact, needing a hole-out on the par-4 18th hole to bring a playoff into play, Greyserman flushed his approach to 18 inches. The kick-in birdie forced Schauffele to two-putt for par from just outside 35 feet.