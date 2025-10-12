PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Baycurrent Classic

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Xander Schauffele’s Round 4 winning highlights from Baycurrent

Xander Schauffele earns $1.44 million with victory at the Baycurrent Classic

    Xander Schauffele earns $1.44 million with his victory at the Baycurrent Classic, his 10th career PGA TOUR title and first since The Open Championship in 2024.

    Schauffele 19-under for the tournament, edging Max Greyserman by one and earning $1.44 million in prize money.

    The final round at Yokohama Country Club saw Schauffele maintain his position atop the leaderboard, carding a 7-under to secure the win. Greyserman, who entered the day tied for the lead, finished in second place at 17-under after a 6-under in the final round. Min Woo Lee, who started the day in T8, posted a 3-under to finish T10 at 11-under for the tournament. The most impressive performance of the day came from Matt McCarty, who broke the 18-hole tournament record with an 11-under, finishing T14 at 10-under overall. This remarkable final round propelled McCarty up 30 positions, the largest upward movement on the leaderboard for the day. The challenging course at Yokohama Country Club provided an exciting backdrop for the tournament's conclusion, with players battling for position and prize money throughout the final round.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Xander Schauffele265 / -190.000$1,440,000.00
    2Max Greyserman266 / -18300.000$864,000.00
    3Michael Thorbjornsen268 / -16190.000$544,000.00
    T4Garrick Higgo270 / -14104.000$301,600.00
    T4Richard Hoey270 / -14104.000$301,600.00
    T4Byeong Hun An270 / -14104.000$301,600.00
    T4Alex Smalley270 / -14104.000$301,600.00
    T4Takumi Kanaya270 / -14104.000$301,600.00
    9Nico Echavarria271 / -1380.000$232,000.00
    T10Christiaan Bezuidenhout273 / -1167.500$192,000.00
    T10Matt Wallace273 / -1167.500$192,000.00
    T10Min Woo Lee273 / -1167.500$192,000.00
    T10Keith Mitchell273 / -1167.500$192,000.00
    T14Collin Morikawa274 / -100.000$138,720.00
    T14Nicolai Højgaard274 / -1054.000$138,720.00
    T14Rasmus Højgaard274 / -1054.000$138,720.00
    T14Matt McCarty274 / -1054.000$138,720.00
    T18William Mouw275 / -948.000$114,080.00
    T18Kazuki Higa275 / -90.000$114,080.00
    T20Hideki Matsuyama276 / -80.000$81,508.57
    T20Sungjae Im276 / -80.000$81,508.57
    T20Si Woo Kim276 / -80.000$81,508.57
    T20Sam Ryder276 / -839.214$81,508.57
    T20Kevin Yu276 / -839.214$81,508.57
    T20Brian Campbell276 / -80.000$81,508.57
    T20Ren Yonezawa276 / -80.000$81,508.57
    T27Ryan Gerard277 / -70.000$53,680.00
    T27Sahith Theegala277 / -728.750$53,680.00
    T27Adam Scott277 / -728.750$53,680.00
    T27Alex Noren277 / -728.750$53,680.00
    T27Emiliano Grillo277 / -728.750$53,680.00
    T27Mac Meissner277 / -728.750$53,680.00
    T33Aldrich Potgieter278 / -622.167$43,280.00
    T33Kota Kaneko278 / -60.000$43,280.00
    T33Max McGreevy278 / -622.167$43,280.00
    T36Samuel Stevens279 / -50.000$36,580.00
    T36Camilo Villegas279 / -518.500$36,580.00
    T36Bud Cauley279 / -50.000$36,580.00
    T36Beau Hossler279 / -518.500$36,580.00
    T40Max Homa280 / -413.500$28,480.00
    T40Kevin Roy280 / -413.500$28,480.00
    T40Chris Gotterup280 / -40.000$28,480.00
    T40Karl Vilips280 / -413.500$28,480.00
    T40Lee Hodges280 / -413.500$28,480.00
    T40Keita Nakajima280 / -40.000$28,480.00
    T46Matti Schmid281 / -310.250$22,080.00
    T46Isaiah Salinda281 / -310.250$22,080.00
    T48Kurt Kitayama282 / -20.000$18,720.00
    T48Wyndham Clark282 / -28.750$18,720.00
    T48Mark Hubbard282 / -28.750$18,720.00
    T48Eric Cole282 / -28.750$18,720.00
    T52Mikumu Horikawa283 / -10.000$17,120.00
    T52David Lipsky283 / -17.250$17,120.00
    T54Billy Horschel284 / E6.250$16,560.00
    T54Kaito Onishi284 / E6.250$16,560.00
    T56Austin Eckroat285 / +15.500$16,080.00
    T56Tom Kim285 / +15.500$16,080.00
    T56Taylor Moore285 / +15.500$16,080.00
    T56Michael Kim285 / +10.000$16,080.00
    T60Taiga Semikawa286 / +20.000$15,600.00
    T60Vince Whaley286 / +24.900$15,600.00
    T62Patrick Fishburn287 / +34.400$15,200.00
    T62Takanori Konishi287 / +30.000$15,200.00
    T62Patrick Rodgers287 / +34.400$15,200.00
    T65Andrew Putnam288 / +43.900$14,800.00
    T65Tatsunori Shogenji288 / +40.000$14,800.00
    T67Satoshi Kodaira289 / +53.500$14,560.00
    T69Ryo Ishikawa290 / +60.000$14,240.00
    T69Joel Dahmen290 / +63.033$14,240.00
    T69Joe Highsmith290 / +63.033$14,240.00
    T72Gary Woodland291 / +72.700$13,760.00
    T72Sami Valimaki291 / +72.700$13,760.00
    T72Ryo Hisatsune291 / +72.700$13,760.00
    75Danny Walker292 / +82.500$13,440.00
    76Naoto Nakanishi293 / +90.000$13,280.00
    77Riki Kawamoto294 / +100.000$13,120.00
    78Davis Riley299 / +152.200$12,960.00

    Schauffele's path to victory was marked by consistent play throughout the tournament. He opened with an even-par round, placing him T25 after day one. However, he quickly found his form, shooting 8-under in the second round to move into the T2 position. Schauffele continued his strong play with a 4-under third round, securing a share of the lead heading into the final day. His 7-under performance in the final round sealed his victory.

    Greyserman had an impressive tournament, but fell just short to Schauffele for his second consecutive runner-up finish at the Baycurrent. He lost to 2024 winner Nico Echavarris in a playoff. His performance earned him $864,000 and 300 FedExCup points.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

