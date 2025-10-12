Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Baycurrent Classic
2 Min Read
Xander Schauffele earns $1.44 million with victory at the Baycurrent Classic
Xander Schauffele earns $1.44 million with his victory at the Baycurrent Classic, his 10th career PGA TOUR title and first since The Open Championship in 2024.
Schauffele 19-under for the tournament, edging Max Greyserman by one and earning $1.44 million in prize money.
The final round at Yokohama Country Club saw Schauffele maintain his position atop the leaderboard, carding a 7-under to secure the win. Greyserman, who entered the day tied for the lead, finished in second place at 17-under after a 6-under in the final round. Min Woo Lee, who started the day in T8, posted a 3-under to finish T10 at 11-under for the tournament. The most impressive performance of the day came from Matt McCarty, who broke the 18-hole tournament record with an 11-under, finishing T14 at 10-under overall. This remarkable final round propelled McCarty up 30 positions, the largest upward movement on the leaderboard for the day. The challenging course at Yokohama Country Club provided an exciting backdrop for the tournament's conclusion, with players battling for position and prize money throughout the final round.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|265 / -19
|0.000
|$1,440,000.00
|2
|Max Greyserman
|266 / -18
|300.000
|$864,000.00
|3
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|268 / -16
|190.000
|$544,000.00
|T4
|Garrick Higgo
|270 / -14
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Richard Hoey
|270 / -14
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Byeong Hun An
|270 / -14
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Alex Smalley
|270 / -14
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Takumi Kanaya
|270 / -14
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|9
|Nico Echavarria
|271 / -13
|80.000
|$232,000.00
|T10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|273 / -11
|67.500
|$192,000.00
|T10
|Matt Wallace
|273 / -11
|67.500
|$192,000.00
|T10
|Min Woo Lee
|273 / -11
|67.500
|$192,000.00
|T10
|Keith Mitchell
|273 / -11
|67.500
|$192,000.00
|T14
|Collin Morikawa
|274 / -10
|0.000
|$138,720.00
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|274 / -10
|54.000
|$138,720.00
|T14
|Rasmus Højgaard
|274 / -10
|54.000
|$138,720.00
|T14
|Matt McCarty
|274 / -10
|54.000
|$138,720.00
|T18
|William Mouw
|275 / -9
|48.000
|$114,080.00
|T18
|Kazuki Higa
|275 / -9
|0.000
|$114,080.00
|T20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|276 / -8
|0.000
|$81,508.57
|T20
|Sungjae Im
|276 / -8
|0.000
|$81,508.57
|T20
|Si Woo Kim
|276 / -8
|0.000
|$81,508.57
|T20
|Sam Ryder
|276 / -8
|39.214
|$81,508.57
|T20
|Kevin Yu
|276 / -8
|39.214
|$81,508.57
|T20
|Brian Campbell
|276 / -8
|0.000
|$81,508.57
|T20
|Ren Yonezawa
|276 / -8
|0.000
|$81,508.57
|T27
|Ryan Gerard
|277 / -7
|0.000
|$53,680.00
|T27
|Sahith Theegala
|277 / -7
|28.750
|$53,680.00
|T27
|Adam Scott
|277 / -7
|28.750
|$53,680.00
|T27
|Alex Noren
|277 / -7
|28.750
|$53,680.00
|T27
|Emiliano Grillo
|277 / -7
|28.750
|$53,680.00
|T27
|Mac Meissner
|277 / -7
|28.750
|$53,680.00
|T33
|Aldrich Potgieter
|278 / -6
|22.167
|$43,280.00
|T33
|Kota Kaneko
|278 / -6
|0.000
|$43,280.00
|T33
|Max McGreevy
|278 / -6
|22.167
|$43,280.00
|T36
|Samuel Stevens
|279 / -5
|0.000
|$36,580.00
|T36
|Camilo Villegas
|279 / -5
|18.500
|$36,580.00
|T36
|Bud Cauley
|279 / -5
|0.000
|$36,580.00
|T36
|Beau Hossler
|279 / -5
|18.500
|$36,580.00
|T40
|Max Homa
|280 / -4
|13.500
|$28,480.00
|T40
|Kevin Roy
|280 / -4
|13.500
|$28,480.00
|T40
|Chris Gotterup
|280 / -4
|0.000
|$28,480.00
|T40
|Karl Vilips
|280 / -4
|13.500
|$28,480.00
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|280 / -4
|13.500
|$28,480.00
|T40
|Keita Nakajima
|280 / -4
|0.000
|$28,480.00
|T46
|Matti Schmid
|281 / -3
|10.250
|$22,080.00
|T46
|Isaiah Salinda
|281 / -3
|10.250
|$22,080.00
|T48
|Kurt Kitayama
|282 / -2
|0.000
|$18,720.00
|T48
|Wyndham Clark
|282 / -2
|8.750
|$18,720.00
|T48
|Mark Hubbard
|282 / -2
|8.750
|$18,720.00
|T48
|Eric Cole
|282 / -2
|8.750
|$18,720.00
|T52
|Mikumu Horikawa
|283 / -1
|0.000
|$17,120.00
|T52
|David Lipsky
|283 / -1
|7.250
|$17,120.00
|T54
|Billy Horschel
|284 / E
|6.250
|$16,560.00
|T54
|Kaito Onishi
|284 / E
|6.250
|$16,560.00
|T56
|Austin Eckroat
|285 / +1
|5.500
|$16,080.00
|T56
|Tom Kim
|285 / +1
|5.500
|$16,080.00
|T56
|Taylor Moore
|285 / +1
|5.500
|$16,080.00
|T56
|Michael Kim
|285 / +1
|0.000
|$16,080.00
|T60
|Taiga Semikawa
|286 / +2
|0.000
|$15,600.00
|T60
|Vince Whaley
|286 / +2
|4.900
|$15,600.00
|T62
|Patrick Fishburn
|287 / +3
|4.400
|$15,200.00
|T62
|Takanori Konishi
|287 / +3
|0.000
|$15,200.00
|T62
|Patrick Rodgers
|287 / +3
|4.400
|$15,200.00
|T65
|Andrew Putnam
|288 / +4
|3.900
|$14,800.00
|T65
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|288 / +4
|0.000
|$14,800.00
|T67
|Satoshi Kodaira
|289 / +5
|3.500
|$14,560.00
|T69
|Ryo Ishikawa
|290 / +6
|0.000
|$14,240.00
|T69
|Joel Dahmen
|290 / +6
|3.033
|$14,240.00
|T69
|Joe Highsmith
|290 / +6
|3.033
|$14,240.00
|T72
|Gary Woodland
|291 / +7
|2.700
|$13,760.00
|T72
|Sami Valimaki
|291 / +7
|2.700
|$13,760.00
|T72
|Ryo Hisatsune
|291 / +7
|2.700
|$13,760.00
|75
|Danny Walker
|292 / +8
|2.500
|$13,440.00
|76
|Naoto Nakanishi
|293 / +9
|0.000
|$13,280.00
|77
|Riki Kawamoto
|294 / +10
|0.000
|$13,120.00
|78
|Davis Riley
|299 / +15
|2.200
|$12,960.00
Schauffele's path to victory was marked by consistent play throughout the tournament. He opened with an even-par round, placing him T25 after day one. However, he quickly found his form, shooting 8-under in the second round to move into the T2 position. Schauffele continued his strong play with a 4-under third round, securing a share of the lead heading into the final day. His 7-under performance in the final round sealed his victory.
Greyserman had an impressive tournament, but fell just short to Schauffele for his second consecutive runner-up finish at the Baycurrent. He lost to 2024 winner Nico Echavarris in a playoff. His performance earned him $864,000 and 300 FedExCup points.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.