Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Baycurrent Classic

The final round at Yokohama Country Club saw Schauffele maintain his position atop the leaderboard, carding a 7-under to secure the win. Greyserman, who entered the day tied for the lead, finished in second place at 17-under after a 6-under in the final round. Min Woo Lee, who started the day in T8, posted a 3-under to finish T10 at 11-under for the tournament. The most impressive performance of the day came from Matt McCarty, who broke the 18-hole tournament record with an 11-under, finishing T14 at 10-under overall. This remarkable final round propelled McCarty up 30 positions, the largest upward movement on the leaderboard for the day. The challenging course at Yokohama Country Club provided an exciting backdrop for the tournament's conclusion, with players battling for position and prize money throughout the final round.