Xander Schauffele edges out Max Greyserman for win at Baycurrent Classic

“I think every player in any sport at some point in time you feel like you're on top of the world and then you feel like, not that you've lost it, but you feel less confident,” Schauffele admitted. “I have a really good team around me; they pick me up when I'm down. You know, this is really special for me. Sooner than I thought, to be fair. I was running out of events in 2025 to sort of put my mark on it.