Odds Outlook: Akshay Bhatia favored as TOUR returns to action at Sanderson Farms Championship

Rasmus Højgaard (+3000), a member of the winning European team from the Ryder Cup last weekend, is the only player of either side entered this week. The Ryder Cup rookie was only featured in two matches and did not register a point in the cauldron that was Bethpage Black on Long Island. The Dane, who last won at the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, will enjoy a bit of southern hospitality this week as he attempts to win for the first time on TOUR and in the U.S.. Højgaard has made the cut in 13 of 18 starts in 2025 on the PGA TOUR, with his best payday on his own ball was T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. Of course, he finished second with his twin brother, Nicolai, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Not many are longer, and he has no problems piling up birdies.