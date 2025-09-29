Odds Outlook: Akshay Bhatia favored as TOUR returns to action at Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
The FedExCup Fall resumes after a two-week hiatus at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, as The Country Club of Jackson serves as host for the 12th consecutive year.
Akshay Bhatia (+2000), the top choice at the FanDuel Sportsbook and the highest-ranked member of the Official World Golf Ranking at No. 34, leads the field of 132 players in the second of seven FedExCup Fall events. The left-hander, twice a winner on TOUR, cashed T30 or better in seven of his last eight starts, including T11 at the Procore Championship before the Ryder Cup. His ability to gain strokes on approach (10th) and putting (30th) matches what former champions have produced to lift the trophy in Jackson on the 7,461-yard, par-72. He is one of two players in the field who competed at the TOUR Championship in August (T13).
Defending champion Kevin Yu (+2200), who set the tournament scoring record at 23-under 265 and earned his first win on TOUR, enters as the second choice. He is one of six former winners in the field and co-led the field in birdies (27) in 2024. Making his 25th start of 2025, he is searching for his third top-10 result. After missing the cut in the final three regular-season events, cashing T32 at the first FedExCup Playoffs event ended his regular season. Powerful and accurate off the tee, he sits 16th in greens in regulation and 13th in par-5 scoring.
Cashing T11 at the regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship, Davis Thompson (+2500) finished at No. 71 in the FedExCup points standings, one spot outside of a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. He returned to action to kick off the FedExCup Fall with four rounds of 70 or better for T19 at the Procore Championship. The winner of the 2024 John Deere Classic on 28-under knows what it takes to win a shoot-out and has plenty of experience on Bermuda greens.
Michael Thorbjornsen (+2700) will attempt to add his name to the lengthy list of first-time champions at The Country Club of Jackson. Kevin Yu became the seventh winner from a list of 11 to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time in 2024. Thorbjornsen, making just his 41st start on TOUR, has come close twice. He finished T2, four shots behind Thompson at 24-under at the John Deere Classic in 2024 and T2 this spring in the Dominican Republic. The former Stanford player ranks in the top five in both driving distance and greens in regulation and sits 11th in birdie average.
Min Woo Lee (+2700) broke through with his first victory on the PGA TOUR at the Texas Children’s Hospital Open in March. His next 10 events on TOUR produced one result inside the top 45, a T13 at the Rocket Classic in Detroit. Unable to advance past the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs after beginning the first event on the bubble at No. 50, the Australian turned up the heat across the pond. Searching for form before a summer down under, he cashed T11 at the BMW PGA Championship at a demanding Wentworth Club layout before adding T5 at the FedEx Open de France two weeks later.
Rasmus Højgaard (+3000), a member of the winning European team from the Ryder Cup last weekend, is the only player of either side entered this week. The Ryder Cup rookie was only featured in two matches and did not register a point in the cauldron that was Bethpage Black on Long Island. The Dane, who last won at the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, will enjoy a bit of southern hospitality this week as he attempts to win for the first time on TOUR and in the U.S.. Højgaard has made the cut in 13 of 18 starts in 2025 on the PGA TOUR, with his best payday on his own ball was T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. Of course, he finished second with his twin brother, Nicolai, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Not many are longer, and he has no problems piling up birdies.
J.T. Poston (+3000) is one of just four players ranked inside the OWGR top 50 entered this week. The last time the North Carolinian found the winner’s circle was posting 22-under in the fall of 2024 in Las Vegas for his third TOUR victory. Currently on a streak of three consecutive T30 or better paydays, Poston returns to The Country Club of Jackson with five paydays from seven visits, including a solo third in 2020. All three of his wins on TOUR have produced totals of 21-under or better. He will not be afraid to go low.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3500: Nicolai Højgaard, Rico Hoey, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo, 2023 champion Mackenzie Hughes
- +4000: Keith Mitchell, Matt Wallace, Jacob Bridgeman, Luke Clanton
- +4500: Sam Stevens, Max Homa, Thorbjorn Olesen, 2018 champion Cameron Champ
- +5000: Beau Hossler, Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger
- +5500: Vince Whaley, William Mouw, Patrick Fishburn
- +6000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jesper Svensson, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard, Doug Ghim
- +6500: Pierceson Coody, Taylor Moore
- +7000: Matti Schmid, Sami Valimaki
- +7500: Ricky Castillo, Victor Perez, Matt Kuchar
- +8000: Lee Hodges, Tom Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Hayden Springer, Eric Cole, Ryo Hisatsune, Kevin Roy, Erik van Rooyen, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Mac Meissner, Takumi Kanaya, Taylor Montgomery
