Top 100 watch: Vince Whaley leads list of players vying to secure status for 2026 TOUR season

Expect to hear quite a bit about the Canadian. He’s the only guy who finished inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup who hasn’t locked up his card for 2026, so he’s this year’s poster boy for the value of the FedExCup Fall. (The top 30 are fully exempt for two seasons, although status as a winner extends beyond that for many in that cohort, while Will Zalatoris, who was 38th in 2024, is poised to open 2026 with a medical extension if he needs it.) Hadwin’s only top 25 in individual competition this season was a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open, and he managed only one top-40 finish in the Signature Events (29th, The Sentry) while finishing outside the top 50 in six of them. He’s earned just over $25 million, but it positions him at just 73rd all-time, so he’s well short of a career earnings exemption as a safety net. His record at Silverado Resort’s North Course is an example of extremes as he’s 3-for-6 with just one top 40, but that was a solo second in 2019. Should he flip his current trajectory this week, indeed, expect to hear quite a bit about the Canadian.