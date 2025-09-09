Top 100 watch: Vince Whaley leads list of players vying to secure status for 2026 TOUR season
4 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks, predictions for Procore Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Vince Whaley
- Age: 30
- FedExCup Rank: 101
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: 6
- Odds to win Procore Championship: +10000
It wouldn’t be a debut edition of the "Top 100 Watch" if the fella immediately on the outside of the bubble didn’t lead it off. And it’s on brand. Since splashing as a Korn Ferry Tour grad then going by Vincent in 2019-20, he’s hung onto fully exempt status either via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the eligibility adjustment for the pandemic, a Major Medical Extension or the top 125 of the FedExCup, but he’s never finished inside the top 100. It’s a remarkable example of the relentless pursuit of a touring professional good enough to make it at this level. He arrives for his seventh straight start at Silverado (two top 25s) having cashed in his last 12 events, thus his position in the FedExCup. The run has included a season-best T4 two months ago at the ISCO Championship and another four top 25s, as well as a PGA TOUR-leading 28 consecutive rounds of par or better. Balanced throughout his bag but inside the top 10 on TOUR in both par-3 and par-5 scoring.
Adam Hadwin
- Age: 37
- FedExCup Rank: 136
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: 11
- Odds to win Procore Championship: +30000
Expect to hear quite a bit about the Canadian. He’s the only guy who finished inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup who hasn’t locked up his card for 2026, so he’s this year’s poster boy for the value of the FedExCup Fall. (The top 30 are fully exempt for two seasons, although status as a winner extends beyond that for many in that cohort, while Will Zalatoris, who was 38th in 2024, is poised to open 2026 with a medical extension if he needs it.) Hadwin’s only top 25 in individual competition this season was a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open, and he managed only one top-40 finish in the Signature Events (29th, The Sentry) while finishing outside the top 50 in six of them. He’s earned just over $25 million, but it positions him at just 73rd all-time, so he’s well short of a career earnings exemption as a safety net. His record at Silverado Resort’s North Course is an example of extremes as he’s 3-for-6 with just one top 40, but that was a solo second in 2019. Should he flip his current trajectory this week, indeed, expect to hear quite a bit about the Canadian.
Thorbjørn Olesen
- Age: 35
- FedExCup Rank: 120
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: 3
- Odds to win Procore Championship: +8000
The Dane is forgoing the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in his career when eligible, so his focus is crystal clear ahead of his debut at Silverado. After returning to the PGA TOUR in 2024 as one of 10 DP World Tour members via their new conduit, he did it again for 2025. While he’s currently 87th in this year’s Race to Dubai, he’s fully exempt on his home circuit next year, so the decision to remain stateside is tactical. Since a pair of early top 10s this year on the PGA TOUR, he’s wrangled only one top-30 finish (T14, 3M Open). Overall in 18 starts, he’s 19th in total driving, 20th in greens in regulation, 16th in Strokes Gained: Putting and 13th in adjusted scoring. All that’s missing from that formidable arsenal is an example of putting four rounds together, which is always easier said than done.
Sam Ryder
- Age: 35
- FedExCup Rank: 108
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: 8
- Odds to win Procore Championship: +17500
Joel Dahmen was the headliner at The RSM Classic last year as he closed it out with a 64 to retain a spot inside the top 125 of the FedExCup, but it was Ryder who wound up as “Mr. 125.” He had missed more cuts (15) than he made (14) last season, but he’s 15-for-21 while having scattered seven top 25s in 2025. Of course, the target to make it a ninth straight with a PGA TOUR card has been elevated, but he’s put himself in a position of leverage throughout the year at fifth in first-round scoring average. Automatically becomes a threat in any tournament that evolves into a putting contest because he’s fourth on TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Putting and average distance of putts made per round. Predictably inconsistent over time at Silverado, but he still has a T4 (2018) and a T14 (2023) on the books.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.