PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Campbell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP165-66-68-67-18500.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -2.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-1.012-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.047-1.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.162-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2190.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.584-2.226

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.012 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 61.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
    • Campbell ranks 34th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,104 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Rocket Rookies: Peterson finds catharsis, gratitude amid journey to keep PGA TOUR dream alive

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Ben Griffin betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Power Rankings: Who leads FedExCup Fall opener at Procore?

    Presented by

    PACIFIC LIFE
    Power Rankings
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW