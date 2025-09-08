Brian Campbell betting profile: Procore Championship
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This will be Campbell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Campbell at the Procore Championship.
At the Procore Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -2.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-1.012
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.047
|-1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.162
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.219
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.584
|-2.226
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.012 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 61.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Campbell ranks 34th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,104 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Procore Championship.
