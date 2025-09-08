PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rico Hoey returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Procore Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3771-66-75-70-6

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT343634.0-3386.5-3683.5-3634.0E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.6850.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5401.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0060.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.122-1.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1090.613

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.685 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.540 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.19, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.97 percent of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 376 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Russell Henley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW