Rico Hoey betting profile: Procore Championship
Rico Hoey returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 6-under.
Hoey's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
At the Procore Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|3634.0-3386.5-3683.5-3634.0
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|66-69-64-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.685
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.540
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.006
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.122
|-1.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.109
|0.613
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.685 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.540 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.19, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.97 percent of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 376 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Procore Championship.
