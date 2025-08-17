Ben Griffin’s disastrous Sunday start at BMW Championship caused by excess creatine

“Luckily, my caddie stepped in and made me chug a whole water and tried to calm down a little bit,” Griffin continued. “I hit the other one in play, and then I was fine. I ended up making, whatever, a double on that hole and bogeyed the next hole. It was probably more just a little bit flustered. I was fine after the second shot on two. And then it was — I felt good so I went about my day and got it back to under par. But, yeah, pretty crazy story. I don't think I'll be taking too much creatine in the future. I will take it, but not in the amount that I probably did on the golf course, which wasn't probably a healthy amount.”