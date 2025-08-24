Points and payouts: See what each player earned at season-ending TOUR Championship
Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup
Tommy Fleetwood earns $10 million, wins FedExCup with first PGA TOUR victory at TOUR Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
Attaboy, Tommy!
After enduring too many close calls that drove his narrative for far too long on the PGA TOUR, Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for the last tournament of the 2025 FedExCup season and prevailed at the TOUR Championship that concluded the FedExCup Playoffs. Fleetwood posted 18-under 262 to win by three strokes over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley at East Lake Golf Club.
It is, of course, Fleetwood’s first victory in 164 PGA TOUR starts, but it’s a biggie because it means that he’s the 19th FedExCup champion.
With no FedExCup points at stake in Atlanta, the entirety of his haul consists of $10 million in official earnings from a total prize fund of $40 million.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|EARNINGS
|1
|Tommy Fleetwood (+1400)
|262 / -18
|$10,000,000.00
|T2
|Russell Henley (+1800)
|265 / -15
|$4,352,500.00
|T2
|Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
|265 / -15
|$4,352,500.00
|T4
|Corey Conners (+4500)
|266 / -14
|$2,616,666.67
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler (+150)
|266 / -14
|$2,616,666.67
|T4
|Cameron Young (+3300)
|266 / -14
|$2,616,666.67
|T7
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|267 / -13
|$1,121,666.67
|T7
|Sam Burns (+3000)
|267 / -13
|$1,121,666.67
|T7
|Keegan Bradley (+4000)
|267 / -13
|$1,121,666.67
|T10
|Chris Gotterup (+5500)
|268 / -12
|$715,000.00
|T10
|Ben Griffin (+4000)
|268 / -12
|$715,000.00
|12
|Viktor Hovland (+2700)
|269 / -11
|$660,000.00
|T13
|Brian Harman (+8000)
|270 / -10
|$570,000.00
|T13
|Harris English (+4500)
|270 / -10
|$570,000.00
|T13
|Akshay Bhatia (+6000)
|270 / -10
|$570,000.00
|T13
|Shane Lowry (+7000)
|270 / -10
|$570,000.00
|T17
|Harry Hall (+5000)
|271 / -9
|$482,500.00
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre (+3500)
|271 / -9
|$482,500.00
|T19
|Collin Morikawa (+3000)
|272 / -8
|$452,500.00
|T19
|Nick Taylor (+10000)
|272 / -8
|$452,500.00
|T21
|Justin Rose (+5500)
|273 / -7
|$422,500.00
|T21
|Ludvig Åberg (+1800)
|273 / -7
|$422,500.00
|T23
|Rory McIlroy (850)
|274 / -6
|$395,000.00
|T23
|Maverick McNealy (+4000)
|274 / -6
|$395,000.00
|T25
|J.J. Spaun (+2700)
|276 / -4
|$377,500.00
|T25
|Andrew Novak (+15000)
|276 / -4
|$377,500.00
|T27
|Sungjae Im (+8000)
|280 / E
|$367,500.00
|T27
|Jacob Bridgeman (+12500)
|280 / E
|$367,500.00
|29
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|283 / 3
|$360,000.00
|30
|Sepp Straka (+3500)
|287 / 7
|$355,000.00
Fleetwood’s personality, attitude and flowing locks are reasons why he’s adored by fans around the world, but his performances inside the ropes throughout the season cemented him as an underdog for the masses – he logged a T2, a T3, two T4s and a T5 among seven top 10s previously in 2025 – so his coronation on the PGA TOUR is celebrated beyond even the perimeter of his own orbit.
The rub is that Fleetwood’s body of work muted his value in the betting market. At +1400 to win, he was third-shortest in the field of 30 pre-tournament at FanDuel. We might as well get used to it now that the seal has been broken. And while it hits as academic given his trajectory, it’s still notable to point out that the Englishman now is fully exempt as a FedExCup champion through his age-39 season of 2030.
Tommy Fleetwood's interview after capturing first win at TOUR Championship
Fleetwood joins Chad Campbell (2003) as the only golfers in TOUR Championship history to capture their first TOUR title in the tournament. Fleetwood also follows Camilo Villegas (2008 BMW Championship) and Will Zalatoris (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship) as first-time winners in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Henley (+1800) opened the week with a tournament-best 61 to lead, and then shared the 36-hole pace with Fleetwood. Cantlay (+2500) made his move with a 64 in the third round after which he and Fleetwood co-led.
The headliner upon arrival was, who else, Scottie Scheffler. He not only was bidding to win in consecutive weeks but he also was in position to become the first to win consecutive FedExCups for the first time. His measly odds of +150 reflected it, but he settled for a three-way T4, four strokes back of Fleetwood.
Rory McIlroy was the second-shortest to win at +850 but he didn’t factor throughout and placed T23.
