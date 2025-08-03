PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Wyndham Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Cameron Young becomes the 1000th unique winner on the PGA TOUR at Wyndham

Cameron Young becomes the 1000th unique winner on the PGA TOUR at Wyndham

Cameron Young earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.48 million with victory at Sedgefield

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Now you, C.Y.! Cameron Young is a PGA TOUR winner.

    After watching nearly a dozen others hoist hardware following their breakthrough victories on the PGA TOUR this season, Young finally got his, and in a big, big way. Leaving virtually no doubt, the opposite of which had been a calling card throughout his first four seasons as a member, he ran away with the title at the Wyndham Championship.

    In prevailing by six strokes over Mac Meissner, Young equaled the tournament’s scoring record of 22-under 258. He led by three shots at the midpoint and by five after three rounds, so it literally was a walk in the park at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday.

    Young earns 500 FedExCup points and $1,476,000 in prize money. The purse for the final stop of the Regular Season was $8.2 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Cameron Young (+5500)258 / -22500.000$1,476,000.00
    2Mac Meissner (+30000)264 / -16300.000$893,800.00
    T3Mark Hubbard (+12000)265 / -15162.500$483,800.00
    T3Alex Noren (+7500)265 / -15162.500$483,800.00
    T5Jackson Koivun - a (n/a)266 / -14n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T5Chris Kirk (+11000)266 / -14100.000$316,725.00
    T5Aaron Rai (+2200)266 / -14100.000$316,725.00
    T8Matt McCarty (+12000)267 / -1380.000$257,616.67
    T8Patrick Fishburn (+15000)267 / -1380.000$257,616.67
    T8Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000)267 / -1380.000$257,616.67
    T11Denny McCarthy (+5500)268 / -1263.000$198,850.00
    T11Ben Griffin (+2500)268 / -1263.000$198,850.00
    T11J.T. Poston (+5500)268 / -1263.000$198,850.00
    T11Davis Thompson (7000)268 / -1263.000$198,850.00
    T15Patrick Rodgers (+25000)269 / -1152.000$145,550.00
    T15Beau Hossler (+15000)269 / -1152.000$145,550.00
    T15Harry Hall (+4000)269 / -1152.000$145,550.00
    T15Joel Dahmen (+22000)269 / -1152.000$145,550.00
    T19Sam Ryder (+17000)270 / -1044.000$112,750.00
    T19Karl Vilips (+50000)270 / -1044.000$112,750.00
    T19Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)270 / -1044.000$112,750.00
    T19Nico Echavarria (+9000)270 / -1044.000$112,750.00
    T23Lanto Griffin (+40000)271 / -936.375$82,410.00
    T23Ricky Castillo (+27000)271 / -936.375$82,410.00
    T23Noah Goodwin (+35000)271 / -936.375$82,410.00
    T23Gary Woodland (+12000)271 / -936.375$82,410.00
    T27Harry Higgs (+40000)272 / -830.250$62,320.00
    T27Matt Wallace (+8000)272 / -830.250$62,320.00
    T27Webb Simpson (+11000)272 / -830.250$62,320.00
    T27Sungjae Im (+6000)272 / -830.250$62,320.00
    T31Kurt Kitayama (+5000)273 / -725.000$53,710.00
    T31Jordan Spieth (+3000)273 / -725.000$53,710.00
    T31Matti Schmid (+15000)273 / -725.000$53,710.00
    T34Rasmus Højgaard (+11000)274 / -620.500$45,715.00
    T34Chandler Phillips (+30000)274 / -620.500$45,715.00
    T34Max McGreevy (+10000)274 / -620.500$45,715.00
    T34Sami Välimäki (+22000)274 / -620.500$45,715.00
    T38Matthew Riedel (+100000)275 / -515.500$36,490.00
    T38Michael Thorbjornsen (+6500)275 / -515.500$36,490.00
    T38Chesson Hadley (+60000)275 / -515.500$36,490.00
    T38Victor Perez (+11000)275 / -515.500$36,490.00
    T38William Mouw (+15000)275 / -515.500$36,490.00
    T38Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)275 / -515.500$36,490.00
    T44Justin Lower (+40000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Rickie Fowler (+5500)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Trevor Cone (+60000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Robert MacIntyre (+3000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Emiliano Grillo (+7000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Patton Kizzire (+75000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Matt Kuchar (+11000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Cam Davis (+25000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Seamus Power (+17000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44Tony Finau (+9000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T44David Lipsky (+15000)276 / -49.045$23,951.45
    T55Paul Peterson (+35000)277 / -35.600$19,106.00
    T55David Skinns (+35000)277 / -35.600$19,106.00
    T55Lee Hodges (+12000)277 / -35.600$19,106.00
    T55Nicolai Højgaard (+5500)277 / -35.600$19,106.00
    T55Adam Scott (+5500)277 / -35.600$19,106.00
    T60Steven Fisk (+30000)278 / -24.900$18,532.00
    T60Carson Young (+17000)278 / -24.900$18,532.00
    T62Peter Malnati (+100000)279 / -14.200$17,958.00
    T62Henrik Norlander (+25000)279 / -14.200$17,958.00
    T62Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)279 / -14.200$17,958.00
    T62Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4800)279 / -14.200$17,958.00
    T62Michael Kim (+10000)279 / -14.200$17,958.00
    T67Thomas Rosenmueller (+22000)280 / E3.300$17,220.00
    T67Trey Mullinax (+75000)280 / E3.300$17,220.00
    T67Rico Hoey (+6500)280 / E3.300$17,220.00
    T67Luke Clanton (+6000)280 / E3.300$17,220.00
    71Taylor Dickson (+100000)281 / 12.900$16,810.00
    T72Aaron Baddeley (+100000)282 / 22.750$16,564.00
    T72Matthieu Pavon (+50000)282 / 22.750$16,564.00
    T74Eric Cole (+15000)285 / 52.550$16,236.00
    T74Vince Whaley (+12000)285 / 52.550$16,236.00

    NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    Because Young had come so close so many times before – he had seven career runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR upon arrival at Sedgefield – it feels like he’s made many more than the 94 starts that included this one. The win is not only a milestone for the 28-year-old who played collegiately at nearby Wake Forest University, but also it’s momentous for the PGA TOUR because he’s the 1,000th unique winner in history. Young is the 12th first-time winner this season and the 226th of the FedExCup era (2007-present).

    Speaking of which, Young, who was +5500 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, climbed 24 spots to 16th in the FedExCup. That shores up a spot in the TOUR Championship that concludes the Playoffs. Thinking longer-term, he’s also now exempt into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. (He already had secured an exemption into the Masters with a T4 at the U.S. Open in mid-June.)

    Meissner (+30000) vaults 66 slots to 86th in the FedExCup, so his season will continue in September when the FedExCup Fall commences. Mark Hubbard (+12000) and Alex Noren (+7500) shared third place, another shot back and jumped to a respective 77th and 105th in the FedExCup.

    Chris Kirk (+11000) tied for fifth and rose 12 places to 61st in the FedExCup. He was the only one outside the top 70 to crash into the Playoffs at the buzzer. The odd man out was Byeong Hun An (+11000), who dropped to 74th after missing the cut.

    Tournament favorite Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) finished T8, while defending champion Aaron Rai was second-shortest at +2200 and checked up in a three-way share of fifth.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 3, 2025

    See who's inside FedExCup top 70 heading to Memphis for first Playoffs event

    Inside the Field
    Image for article.
    Aug 3, 2025

    Young wins first TOUR title by demolishing field at Wyndham

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 3, 2025

    Winner's bag: Young switches to prototype golf ball to win Wyndham

    Winner's Bag
    Official

    Wyndham Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    -22

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -2

    2

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    2

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW