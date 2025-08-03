Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Wyndham Championship
2 Min Read
Cameron Young becomes the 1000th unique winner on the PGA TOUR at Wyndham
Cameron Young earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.48 million with victory at Sedgefield
Written by Rob Bolton
Now you, C.Y.! Cameron Young is a PGA TOUR winner.
After watching nearly a dozen others hoist hardware following their breakthrough victories on the PGA TOUR this season, Young finally got his, and in a big, big way. Leaving virtually no doubt, the opposite of which had been a calling card throughout his first four seasons as a member, he ran away with the title at the Wyndham Championship.
In prevailing by six strokes over Mac Meissner, Young equaled the tournament’s scoring record of 22-under 258. He led by three shots at the midpoint and by five after three rounds, so it literally was a walk in the park at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday.
Young earns 500 FedExCup points and $1,476,000 in prize money. The purse for the final stop of the Regular Season was $8.2 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Cameron Young (+5500)
|258 / -22
|500.000
|$1,476,000.00
|2
|Mac Meissner (+30000)
|264 / -16
|300.000
|$893,800.00
|T3
|Mark Hubbard (+12000)
|265 / -15
|162.500
|$483,800.00
|T3
|Alex Noren (+7500)
|265 / -15
|162.500
|$483,800.00
|T5
|Jackson Koivun - a (n/a)
|266 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T5
|Chris Kirk (+11000)
|266 / -14
|100.000
|$316,725.00
|T5
|Aaron Rai (+2200)
|266 / -14
|100.000
|$316,725.00
|T8
|Matt McCarty (+12000)
|267 / -13
|80.000
|$257,616.67
|T8
|Patrick Fishburn (+15000)
|267 / -13
|80.000
|$257,616.67
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000)
|267 / -13
|80.000
|$257,616.67
|T11
|Denny McCarthy (+5500)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$198,850.00
|T11
|Ben Griffin (+2500)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$198,850.00
|T11
|J.T. Poston (+5500)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$198,850.00
|T11
|Davis Thompson (7000)
|268 / -12
|63.000
|$198,850.00
|T15
|Patrick Rodgers (+25000)
|269 / -11
|52.000
|$145,550.00
|T15
|Beau Hossler (+15000)
|269 / -11
|52.000
|$145,550.00
|T15
|Harry Hall (+4000)
|269 / -11
|52.000
|$145,550.00
|T15
|Joel Dahmen (+22000)
|269 / -11
|52.000
|$145,550.00
|T19
|Sam Ryder (+17000)
|270 / -10
|44.000
|$112,750.00
|T19
|Karl Vilips (+50000)
|270 / -10
|44.000
|$112,750.00
|T19
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)
|270 / -10
|44.000
|$112,750.00
|T19
|Nico Echavarria (+9000)
|270 / -10
|44.000
|$112,750.00
|T23
|Lanto Griffin (+40000)
|271 / -9
|36.375
|$82,410.00
|T23
|Ricky Castillo (+27000)
|271 / -9
|36.375
|$82,410.00
|T23
|Noah Goodwin (+35000)
|271 / -9
|36.375
|$82,410.00
|T23
|Gary Woodland (+12000)
|271 / -9
|36.375
|$82,410.00
|T27
|Harry Higgs (+40000)
|272 / -8
|30.250
|$62,320.00
|T27
|Matt Wallace (+8000)
|272 / -8
|30.250
|$62,320.00
|T27
|Webb Simpson (+11000)
|272 / -8
|30.250
|$62,320.00
|T27
|Sungjae Im (+6000)
|272 / -8
|30.250
|$62,320.00
|T31
|Kurt Kitayama (+5000)
|273 / -7
|25.000
|$53,710.00
|T31
|Jordan Spieth (+3000)
|273 / -7
|25.000
|$53,710.00
|T31
|Matti Schmid (+15000)
|273 / -7
|25.000
|$53,710.00
|T34
|Rasmus Højgaard (+11000)
|274 / -6
|20.500
|$45,715.00
|T34
|Chandler Phillips (+30000)
|274 / -6
|20.500
|$45,715.00
|T34
|Max McGreevy (+10000)
|274 / -6
|20.500
|$45,715.00
|T34
|Sami Välimäki (+22000)
|274 / -6
|20.500
|$45,715.00
|T38
|Matthew Riedel (+100000)
|275 / -5
|15.500
|$36,490.00
|T38
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+6500)
|275 / -5
|15.500
|$36,490.00
|T38
|Chesson Hadley (+60000)
|275 / -5
|15.500
|$36,490.00
|T38
|Victor Perez (+11000)
|275 / -5
|15.500
|$36,490.00
|T38
|William Mouw (+15000)
|275 / -5
|15.500
|$36,490.00
|T38
|Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)
|275 / -5
|15.500
|$36,490.00
|T44
|Justin Lower (+40000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Rickie Fowler (+5500)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Trevor Cone (+60000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Robert MacIntyre (+3000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Emiliano Grillo (+7000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Patton Kizzire (+75000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Matt Kuchar (+11000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Cam Davis (+25000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Seamus Power (+17000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|Tony Finau (+9000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T44
|David Lipsky (+15000)
|276 / -4
|9.045
|$23,951.45
|T55
|Paul Peterson (+35000)
|277 / -3
|5.600
|$19,106.00
|T55
|David Skinns (+35000)
|277 / -3
|5.600
|$19,106.00
|T55
|Lee Hodges (+12000)
|277 / -3
|5.600
|$19,106.00
|T55
|Nicolai Højgaard (+5500)
|277 / -3
|5.600
|$19,106.00
|T55
|Adam Scott (+5500)
|277 / -3
|5.600
|$19,106.00
|T60
|Steven Fisk (+30000)
|278 / -2
|4.900
|$18,532.00
|T60
|Carson Young (+17000)
|278 / -2
|4.900
|$18,532.00
|T62
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|279 / -1
|4.200
|$17,958.00
|T62
|Henrik Norlander (+25000)
|279 / -1
|4.200
|$17,958.00
|T62
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)
|279 / -1
|4.200
|$17,958.00
|T62
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4800)
|279 / -1
|4.200
|$17,958.00
|T62
|Michael Kim (+10000)
|279 / -1
|4.200
|$17,958.00
|T67
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+22000)
|280 / E
|3.300
|$17,220.00
|T67
|Trey Mullinax (+75000)
|280 / E
|3.300
|$17,220.00
|T67
|Rico Hoey (+6500)
|280 / E
|3.300
|$17,220.00
|T67
|Luke Clanton (+6000)
|280 / E
|3.300
|$17,220.00
|71
|Taylor Dickson (+100000)
|281 / 1
|2.900
|$16,810.00
|T72
|Aaron Baddeley (+100000)
|282 / 2
|2.750
|$16,564.00
|T72
|Matthieu Pavon (+50000)
|282 / 2
|2.750
|$16,564.00
|T74
|Eric Cole (+15000)
|285 / 5
|2.550
|$16,236.00
|T74
|Vince Whaley (+12000)
|285 / 5
|2.550
|$16,236.00
NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
Because Young had come so close so many times before – he had seven career runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR upon arrival at Sedgefield – it feels like he’s made many more than the 94 starts that included this one. The win is not only a milestone for the 28-year-old who played collegiately at nearby Wake Forest University, but also it’s momentous for the PGA TOUR because he’s the 1,000th unique winner in history. Young is the 12th first-time winner this season and the 226th of the FedExCup era (2007-present).
Speaking of which, Young, who was +5500 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, climbed 24 spots to 16th in the FedExCup. That shores up a spot in the TOUR Championship that concludes the Playoffs. Thinking longer-term, he’s also now exempt into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. (He already had secured an exemption into the Masters with a T4 at the U.S. Open in mid-June.)
Meissner (+30000) vaults 66 slots to 86th in the FedExCup, so his season will continue in September when the FedExCup Fall commences. Mark Hubbard (+12000) and Alex Noren (+7500) shared third place, another shot back and jumped to a respective 77th and 105th in the FedExCup.
Chris Kirk (+11000) tied for fifth and rose 12 places to 61st in the FedExCup. He was the only one outside the top 70 to crash into the Playoffs at the buzzer. The odd man out was Byeong Hun An (+11000), who dropped to 74th after missing the cut.
Tournament favorite Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) finished T8, while defending champion Aaron Rai was second-shortest at +2200 and checked up in a three-way share of fifth.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.