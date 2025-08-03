Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Wyndham Championship

Because Young had come so close so many times before – he had seven career runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR upon arrival at Sedgefield – it feels like he’s made many more than the 94 starts that included this one. The win is not only a milestone for the 28-year-old who played collegiately at nearby Wake Forest University, but also it’s momentous for the PGA TOUR because he’s the 1,000th unique winner in history. Young is the 12th first-time winner this season and the 226th of the FedExCup era (2007-present).