Golfbet launches 'Bet Suite' content creator activation at FedEx St. Jude Championship
2 Min Read
ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Golfbet Staff
The start of the FedExCup Playoffs means an opportunity to take the betting audience even closer to the action.
This week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Golfbet is hosting several marquee content creators for an innovative content series dubbed "Bet Suite." Betting content will have a front-row seat for the action in Memphis, Tennessee, with a customized space adjacent to the par-3 14th hole as the backdrop for preview, in-play and post-round analysis.
Joining the Golfbet team at TPC Southwind will be industry personalities Rick Gehman, Pat Mayo, Ali McCann and Chris “Money” Mills. All four creators, along with host Ben Everill, will be on-site all week in Memphis, previewing the first leg of the postseason and offering daily recap content and analysis from TPC Southwind.
The Bet Suite crew will analyze what it takes to lift the trophy at one of the TOUR’s more difficult layouts as the postseason field dwindles from 70 to 50 ahead of the BMW Championship. They’ll share insight on their unique approaches to handicapping, how they evolve betting strategies as the tournament progresses, and what changes are made when on-site and in-person for one of the PGA TOUR’s biggest events.
The creators will also compete in a weeklong handicapping contest, with the best betting record earning a special prize to cap the week-long activation. Fans at TPC Southwind will have a chance to meet the creators during Friday’s second round near the Bet Suite area for a chance to receive exclusive merchandise and unique offers from Official Betting Operators.
The Bet Suite activation highlights a busy week of betting content on TOUR and Golfbet channels, as this week marks the sixth and final ESPN BET Feed of the season with expanded coverage from PGA TOUR Studios and on-site at TPC Southwind.
ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Bet Suite preview content will begin Wednesday, Aug. 6, with post-round shows Aug. 7-9, along with related content posted to Golfbet YouTube and social media channels.