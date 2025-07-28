Wyndham Championship props: Bank on big week from Denny McCarthy

Already a winner this summer at the ISCO Championship, William Mouw (+360),followed up with T7 last week at the 3M Open, but is not qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Sitting at No. 80, he enters the week on a run of 16 consecutive rounds 71 or better. He is 29-under par in his last two events (win, T7). Eric Cole (+450) is another veteran who enjoys rolling the rock on southern grass. The Florida native has had a summer to forget, including missing the cut last week in Minnesota. After opening with 75, he followed with 65, suggesting he's found something. In two visits to Sedgefield, he owns eight rounds at 22-under-par with a T7 in 2024, a T14 in 2023, and all eight rounds are par or better. Another UVA alum, Ben Kohles (+650), is a lovely outsider. After cashing T8 at ISCO, he withdrew after one round at the Barracuda Championship before posting four rounds in the 60s for T20 at the 3M Open last week. He quietly played his final 36 holes without a bogey and finished second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and Proximity. Now, it’s time to hole some more putts.