Wyndham Championship props: Bank on big week from Denny McCarthy

The Wyndham Championship, contested at historic Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, is the 36th and final FedExCup Regular Season event on the 2025 PGA TOUR schedule. It's the final chance to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs beginning next week at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
The players know where they stand and what is required of them. Nobody in the field this week is “saving it” for a 72-hole shootout. This is not the week to fall in love or out of love with ranking positions. Play well, and the rest takes care of itself.
Here’s a look at some of the prop markets (and selections) from DraftKings Sportsbook worth keeping an eye on this week as the postseason drama unfolds. (Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 5
North Carolina native Ben Griffin (+800) closed 64-64 on debut in 2022 for solo fourth and fired rounds of 65 and 63 in 2024 to secure T7. Going low this week is required to contend. Having the season of his life on TOUR, the two-time winner sits T5 in Rounds in the 60s and shares third in top-10 finishes on TOUR with eight.
Luke Clanton (+900) finished solo fifth here last year after posting four rounds in the 60s (14-under). Only a pair of 60s knocked his third-round score of 62 from the lowest of the week. He’s struggled since signing for T18 in the first week of March at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. A victory this week would leave him short of the required total to qualify for the Playoffs. Instead, I’ll point to Denny McCarthy (+1100). Growing up in Maryland and playing golf at the University of Virginia, he already owns a T8 payday at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow outside Charlotte. Trending nicely with T12 followed by T11 before a difficult two weeks across the pond (MC-MC), the return to Bermudagrass should fire up his putter.
First-round leader
North Carolina native Ryan Gerard (+6500) played four rounds of golf in Scotland, finished 74th, and then flew to Lake Tahoe to win for the first time on TOUR at the Barracuda Championship. Taking last week off to celebrate and rejuvenate, he returns to his home state fresh and ready to go. He sits ninth in first-round scoring average this season. Keith Mitchell (+7000) leads the TOUR in this category and owns five rounds of 65 or better this season. Adam Svensson (+10000) opened on “59 watch” last week in Minnesota before posting 60. He closed with 65 and secured T14 money, his best payday of 2025. Cashing T7 in the previous two seasons, he opened with 63 in 2023 and 68 in 2024.
Top 10
Harry Hall (+400) leads the TOUR in Birdie Average (4.51), Sub-Par Rounds (59), and Rounds in the 60s. The Englishman has advanced to 13 consecutive weekends and has not failed to cash inside the top 30 in eight straight. Adam Scott (+500), currently at No. 85 in the FedExCup standings, needs to get it moving again at Sedgefield. On two of his last three visits, the 45-year-old Australian cashed T2 in 2021 and closed with 63, his best round of 18 career, for T7 in 2023. Anytime the ball is on the tee at Sedgefield, all-time money leader Webb Simpson (+800) should be in play. Making his 17th start, the 2011 champion owns 10 paydays of T10 or better, including T5 in 2023.
Playoff: yes (+350) or no (-500)
In 14 of the previous 17 editions, the answer is negative. The 2021 edition featured Kevin Kisner winning a six-man battle in extra holes after Jordan Spieth, at age 20, lost to Patrick Reed in the 2013 tournament.
Top 20
Already a winner this summer at the ISCO Championship, William Mouw (+360),followed up with T7 last week at the 3M Open, but is not qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Sitting at No. 80, he enters the week on a run of 16 consecutive rounds 71 or better. He is 29-under par in his last two events (win, T7). Eric Cole (+450) is another veteran who enjoys rolling the rock on southern grass. The Florida native has had a summer to forget, including missing the cut last week in Minnesota. After opening with 75, he followed with 65, suggesting he's found something. In two visits to Sedgefield, he owns eight rounds at 22-under-par with a T7 in 2024, a T14 in 2023, and all eight rounds are par or better. Another UVA alum, Ben Kohles (+650), is a lovely outsider. After cashing T8 at ISCO, he withdrew after one round at the Barracuda Championship before posting four rounds in the 60s for T20 at the 3M Open last week. He quietly played his final 36 holes without a bogey and finished second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and Proximity. Now, it’s time to hole some more putts.
