Cameron Young wins first PGA TOUR title by demolishing field at Wyndham Championship

Young had a five-shot lead and wobbled on the opening hole, making bogey. But he poured in an 8-foot birdie putt on the next hole, the start of five straight birdies. Most telling was the third hole, when Nico Echavarria let out a yell and a fist pump when he made a birdie from just inside 30 feet. Young calmly responded with a 25-foot birdie putt and the rout was on.