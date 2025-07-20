PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at British Open

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

Scottie Scheffler earns $3.1 million, 750 FedExCup points for The Open Championship win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    If Scottie Scheffler keeps this up, he’s going to run out of things to accomplish for the first time.

    In his latest brilliant performance, Scheffler cruised to victory at the 153rd edition of The Open Championship. He prevailed by four strokes. That matched his lead entering the final round, during which he spun a 3-under 68 to post 17-under 267 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Among the rewards, he bags $3.1 million in earnings of the $17-million purse, 750 FedExCup points and an exemption into the major through his age-60 season of 2056.

    Scroll past the table below for more analysis and insight.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+450)267 / -17750.000$3,100,000.00
    2Harris English (+11000)271 / -13500.000$1,759,000.00
    3Chris Gotterup (+9000)272 / -12350.000$1,128,000.00
    T4Wyndham Clark (+12000)273 / -11300.000$730,667.00
    T4Matt Fitzpatrick (+4500)273 / -11300.000$730,667.00
    T4Haotong Li (+40000)273 / -11n/a (non-member)$730,667.00
    T7Robert MacIntyre (+4000)274 / -10225.000$451,833.00
    T7Xander Schauffele (+2500)274 / -10225.000$451,833.00
    T7Rory McIlroy (+700)274 / -10225.000$451,833.00
    T10Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)275 / -9not eligible$304,650.00
    T10Corey Conners (+6500)275 / -9145.000$304,650.00
    T10Brian Harman (+15000)275 / -9145.000$304,650.00
    T10Russell Henley (+6500)275 / -9145.000$304,650.00
    T14Rickie Fowler (+15000)276 / -8100.000$240,000.00
    T14Nicolai Højgaard (+12000)276 / -8100.000$240,000.00
    T16Jesper Svensson (+35000)277 / -766.143$185,257.00
    T16Hideki Matsuyama (+9000)277 / -766.143$185,257.00
    T16Tommy Fleetwood (+2600)277 / -766.143$185,257.00
    T16John Parry (+60000)277 / -7n/a (non-member)$185,257.00
    T16Justin Rose (+7500)277 / -766.143$185,257.00
    T16Rasmus Højgaard (+17000)277 / -766.143$185,257.00
    T16Tyrrell Hatton (+3300)277 / -7not eligible$185,257.00
    T23Maverick McNealy (+9000)278 / -647.000$138,040.00
    T23J.J. Spaun (+10000)278 / -647.000$138,040.00
    T23Lucas Glover (+25000)278 / -647.000$138,040.00
    T23Dustin Johnson (+17000)278 / -6not eligible$138,040.00
    T23Ludvig Åberg (+2800)278 / -647.000$138,040.00
    T28Harry Hall (+11000)279 / -540.000$119,950.00
    T28Oliver Lindell (+100000)279 / -5n/a (non-member)$119,950.00
    T30Daniel Berger (+12000)280 / -434.000$104,850.00
    T30Akshay Bhatia (+17000)280 / -434.000$104,850.00
    T30Keegan Bradley (+10000)280 / -434.000$104,850.00
    T30Kristoffer Reitan (+35000)280 / -4n/a (non-member)$104,850.00
    T34Sergio Garcia (+20000)281 / -3not eligible$86,517.00
    T34Aaron Rai (+9000)281 / -325.667$86,517.00
    T34Jon Rahm (+1200)281 / -3not eligible$86,517.00
    T34Justin Thomas (+5000)281 / -325.667$86,517.00
    T34Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)281 / -325.667$86,517.00
    T34Lee Westwood (+75000)281 / -3not eligible$86,517.00
    T40Shane Lowry (+3500)282 / -220.300$68,340.00
    T40Jordan Spieth (+6000)282 / -220.300$68,340.00
    T40Jason Kokrak (+100000)282 / -2not eligible$68,340.00
    T40Takumi Kanaya (+75000)282 / -220.300$68,340.00
    T40Nathan Kimsey (+100000)282 / -2n/a (non-member)$68,340.00
    T45Matthew Jordan (+35000)283 / -1n/a (non-member)$51,186.00
    T45Thomas Detry (+20000)283 / -115.750$51,186.00
    T45Henrik Stenson (+100000)283 / -1not eligible$51,186.00
    T45Jordan Smith (+17000)283 / -1n/a (non-member)$51,186.00
    T45Sam Burns (+7000)283 / -115.750$51,186.00
    T45Thriston Lawrence (+22000)283 / -115.750$51,186.00
    T45Matt Wallace (+17000)283 / -115.750$51,186.00
    T52Adrien Saddier (+60000)284 / En/a (non-member)$44,350.00
    T52Sepp Straka (+5000)284 / E12.250$44,350.00
    T52Marc Leishman (+35000)284 / Enot eligible$44,350.00
    T52Sungjae Im (+17000)284 / E12.250$44,350.00
    T56Phil Mickelson (+50000)285 / 1not eligible$42,333.00
    T56Jhonattan Vegas (+35000)285 / 110.500$42,333.00
    T56Tony Finau (+20000)285 / 110.500$42,333.00
    T59Antoine Rozner (+50000)286 / 29.250$41,550.00
    T59Justin Leonard (+100000)286 / 29.250$41,550.00
    T61Dean Burmester (+22000)287 / 3not eligible$41,100.00
    T61Romain Langasque (+100000)287 / 3n/a (non-member)$41,100.00
    T63Riki Kawamoto (+100000)288 / 4n/a (non-member)$40,280.00
    T63Andrew Novak (+17000)288 / 47.500$40,280.00
    T63Viktor Hovland (+3000)288 / 47.500$40,280.00
    T63Ryggs Johnston (+100000)288 / 4n/a (non-member)$40,280.00
    T63Francesco Molinari (+100000)288 / 47.500$40,280.00
    68Jacob Skov Olesen (+60000)290 / 6n/a (non-member)$39,400.00
    69Matti Schmid (+30000)292 / 86.500$39,100.00
    70Sebastian Söderberg (+100000)295 / 11n/a (non-member)$38,900.00

    NOTE: "Points and payouts" cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    Scheffler’s fourth victory of 2025 also is his fourth in a major. With this one, two in the Masters (2022, 2024) and this year’s PGA Championship already on his résumé, he’s a U.S. Open short of the career Grand Slam. And while his talent speaks for itself to check that box, the cosmic layer in 2026 is that the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills is scheduled to conclude on his 30th birthday, June 21.

    Admittedly still learning how to adapt to links golf, Scheffler nonetheless was the tournament favorite at +450 pre-tournament at FanDuel. Shocker.

    Northern Ireland’s native son, Rory McIlroy, was second-shortest at +700. He settled for a three-way share of seventh place alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele (+2500), seven shots back.

    The 2019 winner at Royal Portrush, Shane Lowry (+3500), finished T40.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

