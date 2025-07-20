Points and payouts: See what each player earned at British Open
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open
Scottie Scheffler earns $3.1 million, 750 FedExCup points for The Open Championship win
Written by Rob Bolton
If Scottie Scheffler keeps this up, he’s going to run out of things to accomplish for the first time.
In his latest brilliant performance, Scheffler cruised to victory at the 153rd edition of The Open Championship. He prevailed by four strokes. That matched his lead entering the final round, during which he spun a 3-under 68 to post 17-under 267 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Among the rewards, he bags $3.1 million in earnings of the $17-million purse, 750 FedExCup points and an exemption into the major through his age-60 season of 2056.
Scroll past the table below for more analysis and insight.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+450)
|267 / -17
|750.000
|$3,100,000.00
|2
|Harris English (+11000)
|271 / -13
|500.000
|$1,759,000.00
|3
|Chris Gotterup (+9000)
|272 / -12
|350.000
|$1,128,000.00
|T4
|Wyndham Clark (+12000)
|273 / -11
|300.000
|$730,667.00
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+4500)
|273 / -11
|300.000
|$730,667.00
|T4
|Haotong Li (+40000)
|273 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$730,667.00
|T7
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|274 / -10
|225.000
|$451,833.00
|T7
|Xander Schauffele (+2500)
|274 / -10
|225.000
|$451,833.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy (+700)
|274 / -10
|225.000
|$451,833.00
|T10
|Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)
|275 / -9
|not eligible
|$304,650.00
|T10
|Corey Conners (+6500)
|275 / -9
|145.000
|$304,650.00
|T10
|Brian Harman (+15000)
|275 / -9
|145.000
|$304,650.00
|T10
|Russell Henley (+6500)
|275 / -9
|145.000
|$304,650.00
|T14
|Rickie Fowler (+15000)
|276 / -8
|100.000
|$240,000.00
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard (+12000)
|276 / -8
|100.000
|$240,000.00
|T16
|Jesper Svensson (+35000)
|277 / -7
|66.143
|$185,257.00
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama (+9000)
|277 / -7
|66.143
|$185,257.00
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2600)
|277 / -7
|66.143
|$185,257.00
|T16
|John Parry (+60000)
|277 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$185,257.00
|T16
|Justin Rose (+7500)
|277 / -7
|66.143
|$185,257.00
|T16
|Rasmus Højgaard (+17000)
|277 / -7
|66.143
|$185,257.00
|T16
|Tyrrell Hatton (+3300)
|277 / -7
|not eligible
|$185,257.00
|T23
|Maverick McNealy (+9000)
|278 / -6
|47.000
|$138,040.00
|T23
|J.J. Spaun (+10000)
|278 / -6
|47.000
|$138,040.00
|T23
|Lucas Glover (+25000)
|278 / -6
|47.000
|$138,040.00
|T23
|Dustin Johnson (+17000)
|278 / -6
|not eligible
|$138,040.00
|T23
|Ludvig Åberg (+2800)
|278 / -6
|47.000
|$138,040.00
|T28
|Harry Hall (+11000)
|279 / -5
|40.000
|$119,950.00
|T28
|Oliver Lindell (+100000)
|279 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$119,950.00
|T30
|Daniel Berger (+12000)
|280 / -4
|34.000
|$104,850.00
|T30
|Akshay Bhatia (+17000)
|280 / -4
|34.000
|$104,850.00
|T30
|Keegan Bradley (+10000)
|280 / -4
|34.000
|$104,850.00
|T30
|Kristoffer Reitan (+35000)
|280 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$104,850.00
|T34
|Sergio Garcia (+20000)
|281 / -3
|not eligible
|$86,517.00
|T34
|Aaron Rai (+9000)
|281 / -3
|25.667
|$86,517.00
|T34
|Jon Rahm (+1200)
|281 / -3
|not eligible
|$86,517.00
|T34
|Justin Thomas (+5000)
|281 / -3
|25.667
|$86,517.00
|T34
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)
|281 / -3
|25.667
|$86,517.00
|T34
|Lee Westwood (+75000)
|281 / -3
|not eligible
|$86,517.00
|T40
|Shane Lowry (+3500)
|282 / -2
|20.300
|$68,340.00
|T40
|Jordan Spieth (+6000)
|282 / -2
|20.300
|$68,340.00
|T40
|Jason Kokrak (+100000)
|282 / -2
|not eligible
|$68,340.00
|T40
|Takumi Kanaya (+75000)
|282 / -2
|20.300
|$68,340.00
|T40
|Nathan Kimsey (+100000)
|282 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$68,340.00
|T45
|Matthew Jordan (+35000)
|283 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,186.00
|T45
|Thomas Detry (+20000)
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$51,186.00
|T45
|Henrik Stenson (+100000)
|283 / -1
|not eligible
|$51,186.00
|T45
|Jordan Smith (+17000)
|283 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,186.00
|T45
|Sam Burns (+7000)
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$51,186.00
|T45
|Thriston Lawrence (+22000)
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$51,186.00
|T45
|Matt Wallace (+17000)
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$51,186.00
|T52
|Adrien Saddier (+60000)
|284 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$44,350.00
|T52
|Sepp Straka (+5000)
|284 / E
|12.250
|$44,350.00
|T52
|Marc Leishman (+35000)
|284 / E
|not eligible
|$44,350.00
|T52
|Sungjae Im (+17000)
|284 / E
|12.250
|$44,350.00
|T56
|Phil Mickelson (+50000)
|285 / 1
|not eligible
|$42,333.00
|T56
|Jhonattan Vegas (+35000)
|285 / 1
|10.500
|$42,333.00
|T56
|Tony Finau (+20000)
|285 / 1
|10.500
|$42,333.00
|T59
|Antoine Rozner (+50000)
|286 / 2
|9.250
|$41,550.00
|T59
|Justin Leonard (+100000)
|286 / 2
|9.250
|$41,550.00
|T61
|Dean Burmester (+22000)
|287 / 3
|not eligible
|$41,100.00
|T61
|Romain Langasque (+100000)
|287 / 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$41,100.00
|T63
|Riki Kawamoto (+100000)
|288 / 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,280.00
|T63
|Andrew Novak (+17000)
|288 / 4
|7.500
|$40,280.00
|T63
|Viktor Hovland (+3000)
|288 / 4
|7.500
|$40,280.00
|T63
|Ryggs Johnston (+100000)
|288 / 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,280.00
|T63
|Francesco Molinari (+100000)
|288 / 4
|7.500
|$40,280.00
|68
|Jacob Skov Olesen (+60000)
|290 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,400.00
|69
|Matti Schmid (+30000)
|292 / 8
|6.500
|$39,100.00
|70
|Sebastian Söderberg (+100000)
|295 / 11
|n/a (non-member)
|$38,900.00
NOTE: "Points and payouts" cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
Scheffler’s fourth victory of 2025 also is his fourth in a major. With this one, two in the Masters (2022, 2024) and this year’s PGA Championship already on his résumé, he’s a U.S. Open short of the career Grand Slam. And while his talent speaks for itself to check that box, the cosmic layer in 2026 is that the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills is scheduled to conclude on his 30th birthday, June 21.
Admittedly still learning how to adapt to links golf, Scheffler nonetheless was the tournament favorite at +450 pre-tournament at FanDuel. Shocker.
Northern Ireland’s native son, Rory McIlroy, was second-shortest at +700. He settled for a three-way share of seventh place alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele (+2500), seven shots back.
The 2019 winner at Royal Portrush, Shane Lowry (+3500), finished T40.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.